SYU.HOMME/FEMM Rebrands to SYUMAN. and Animus. for Autumn/Winter 2022: Introducing ‘DO MORE WITH LESS’ Collection

SYU.HOMME/FEMM to Re-Brand as SYUMAN. and Animus. for Autumn/Winter 2022

Japanese fashion brand SYU.HOMME/FEMM, founded by renowned designer SYU., has announced its re-branding for the upcoming autumn and winter season of 2022. The brand will now be known as SYUMAN. and Animus.

The decision to re-name the brand was made to signify a new era and direction for SYUMAN. and Animus. As part of this re-branding, SYUMAN. has collaborated with artist Seiji Kawakami and hand-knitted brand YARN. Together, they have created a stunning collection that showcases modern neutral tailoring and incorporates luxurious velvet and Moleskin materials.

The highlight of this new collection, named “DO MORE WITH LESS,” is the collaboration between SYUMAN. and female designer Seiji Kawakami. The collection aims to celebrate strong and beautiful femininity while promoting the principle of “improving quality and quantity in a shorter period of time” in life. The collection encourages individuals to live in the present, embracing both work and leisure in a balanced and integrated manner.

SYUMAN.’s men’s wear section, named “Σ / LOOP,” focuses on the day-to-day cycle and compliments the main collection’s ethos of “DO MORE WITH LESS.” The two sections of the brand work symbiotically to highlight the importance of balancing different aspects of life and finding fulfillment in the present moment.

The re-branding of SYU.HOMME/FEMM to SYUMAN. and Animus. marks a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution. With its new identity and collaborations, SYUMAN. is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts with their innovative designs and modern aesthetics. The autumn and winter series for 2023 promises to be a testament to SYUMAN.’s commitment to pushing boundaries and creating unique, high-quality fashion pieces.

Fashion lovers and followers of SYU.HOMME/FEMM can now look forward to the exciting debut of SYUMAN. and Animus. in the autumn and winter of 2022. The brand’s re-branding, combined with their collaboration with Seiji Kawakami and YARN, is sure to set new trends and redefine Japanese fashion in the upcoming season.

