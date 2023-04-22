Home » T-Rex ִӳЧ Binson Echorec – midifanǹע
Entertainment

T-Rex ִӳЧ Binson Echorec – midifanǹע

by admin
T-Rex ִӳЧ Binson Echorec – midifanǹע

T-Rex NAMM 2023 ϷѾõ Binson Echorec

ԭ Echorec ڴϹôŴӡӳźţɲ 1960 ־Եҡɫ Pink Floyd Led Zeppelin ĳƬжʹù

T-Rex T-Rex

뿴ƵԭƵַhttps://youtu.be/Z1B-rZR1a7o

p

  • ӳ
  • ӽյ° Binson Magnetic Disk 豸
  • 2ڶӳٺͳӳٵ¼ƴͷ
  • +/- 20
  • 4 лͿɵƽĲŴͷ
  • repeat swell ֮ѡ
  • ħۡƽ
  • ڹӦõƽ/
  • ·
  • ʱ䡢Źٶȡ¼ƽظ
  • 123 4
  • أ¼ơ/repeat/swell
  • ̤أЧ·
  • 6.3׽ӿ
  • Socket Mill xx Socket 25 x 19 x 10
  • 2600
  • ڵֹ

https://www.t-rex-effects.com/effects

See also  With the blessing of the God of Wealth in the next seven days, these three constellations will have easy work, comfortable life, and both fame and fortune are close at hand._Libra_Income_Career

You may also like

Zhang Songwen and Gao Ye reproduced “Hurricane” and...

Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto...

Tang Jili Jackie Chan’s Tenth Collaboration with Zhang...

Tasted and Approved #7 – Passion Flower

BREAKING: Shein will start manufacturing his clothes in...

The portraits of Tiradentes in the history of...

Multi-faceted and colorful interpretation of Omega’s new Seamaster...

An affordable and sustainable electric bicycle? You can...

Pioneering spirit across land and sea Omega’s new...

Lugano, an exhibition on the lake of our...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy