T-Rex ִӳЧ Binson Echorec – midifanǹע

14
T-Rex NAMM 2023 ϷѾõ Binson Echorec
ԭ Echorec ڴϹôŴӡӳźţɲ 1960 ־Եҡɫ Pink Floyd Led Zeppelin ĳƬжʹù
T-Rex T-Rex
뿴ƵԭƵַhttps://youtu.be/Z1B-rZR1a7o
p
- ӳ
- ӽյ° Binson Magnetic Disk 豸
- 2ڶӳٺͳӳٵ¼ƴͷ
- +/- 20
- 4 лͿɵƽĲŴͷ
- repeat swell ֮ѡ
- ħۡƽ
- ڹӦõƽ/
- ·
- ʱ䡢Źٶȡ¼ƽظ
- 123 4
- أ¼ơ/repeat/swell
- ̤أЧ·
- 6.3ӿ
- Socket Mill xx Socket 25 x 19 x 10
- 2600
- ڵֹ
https://www.t-rex-effects.com/effects
See also With the blessing of the God of Wealth in the next seven days, these three constellations will have easy work, comfortable life, and both fame and fortune are close at hand._Libra_Income_Career