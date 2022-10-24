China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 24th, according to Korean media reports, T XT member Choi Jin-gyu of the men’s group T XT was absent from part of the concert in Bangkok due to his poor state and is currently recovering.

Choi Yanggyu

On the 24th, the agency Big Hit Music published an article on the health of TXT member Choi Jin-gyu on the official fan community Weverse, saying that on the 22nd, Choi Jin-gyu suffered a sudden drop in physical strength and was in poor condition during the concert in Bangkok on the Asian tour. Can get on some stages.

The agency said, “Choi Kyu has returned to the stage fortunately, and he is intensively recovering after the performance. Although the artist’s will is very strong, the company will arrange the future schedule with the artist’s health as the first priority, and I hope fans can understand.”

In addition, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully completed the Japan stage of their first world tour “ACT: LOVE SICK” after their debut last month, and will start a tour in Asia this month. It is planned to be held in Manila, Philippines from October 27th to 28th. Hold a concert.