Taake – An Ocean of Distance -Album Review

Taake – An Ocean of Distance

Origin: Norway

Release: 01.09.2023

Label: Dark Essence Records

Duration: 42:16

Genre: Black Metal

Photo Credit: Carl Eek Torgersen

The legendary one man black metal commando Tax has taken six years for a new album for the first time in its long history. So for the fans of the band, beware of jokes, Hoest(e) Eisenbahn so as not to be left stranded.

This band has always been something special for me because their style is so unique. mastermind Cough impresses with its distinctive screams and sophisticated songwriting. That’s why the question arose for me, how good does this album have to be if he’s been working on it for half a decade.

Brevity is the soul of wit

A look at the good piece, aha, four tracks and three of them with a length of more than ten minutes. This could probably end in 42 epic minutes? The opener This blasted Ruin of a Bridge leaves nothing to be desired. A song couldn’t be more classic Tax sound. The typical guitar riffs, which always contain a slight touch of folklore, and the additional stomping punk drums, ensure grim moments that make this band project just too special.

The king is back…

I always say, Tax does taake things: he combines punk with rock ‘n’ roll to make them sound like the epitome of black metal. This album again shows all strengths and lets the four eternally long songs fly by because of the quality of the songwriting. Here you feel like you are in a dream that ends far too quickly. In my case, however, it’s a good one, because I can’t get enough of the high-quality sound art.

In particular A Monster of a Knife has buried itself deep in my head with its memorable melody and extroverted epic. Madness number that you absolutely HERE have to listen to. Above all, the production is really more than impressive. Everything sounds organic and raw, just like you would expect from Cough is used to. Once again he showed everyone who’s boss in the black metal ring.

Conclusion

Tax remain an institution of the Scandinavian Black Metal scene for me and stand out from the majority of all old-school Schwarzheim bands. Et Hav av Avstand shows how creative and full of beauty this style of music can be, despite all the anger and hate behind it. Just short of a maximum score, because an additional song would be really great. 9,5 / 10

Line Up

Cough – Alle Instrumente

Tracklist

01. This wind-blown Ruin of a Bridge

02. Depleted Mines

03. Gid burst Vi

04. A Monster of a Knife

Links

Take Facebook

Take Instagram



Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer – Reborn in Flames

Album Review – Endstille – DetoNation

Album Review – Harvest – Albsegen

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

