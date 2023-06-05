Home » Taeyeon’s Girls’ Generation members support each other in Seoul, and Yuna urges them to perform a situational drama that is super hilarious! Fans also took pictures of Kim Jaejoong watching the performance together in front of him- KSD 韩星网(KPOP)
Taeyeon's Girls' Generation members support each other in Seoul, and Yuna urges them to perform a situational drama that is super hilarious! Fans also took pictures of Kim Jaejoong watching the performance together in front of him

2023-06-05T13:41:00+08:00

A lot of artists appeared at Taeyeon’s concert, the most surprising thing is…the former seniors and juniors are rarely in the same frame, which made many people feel a lot~.

Taeyeon sang at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul for two consecutive days (June 3rd and 4th) last weekend. Many idol singers attended to watch, and people lamented that Taeyeon is worthy of being an idol among idols. In addition to Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany, Yoona, Sooyoung, and Hyoyeon, Super Junior’s Donghae & Eunhyuk, SHINee’s Minho & Key & Taemin, Seventeen’s Seunghwan & Hoshi & Dino & Vernon, NCT Doyoung, aespa Karina & Winter, IVE’s Anyujin & Autumn & Liz & Lee Rui, LE SSERAFIM Miyawaki Sakura & Kim Chae Won & Xu Yunjin & Nakamura Ichiyo & Hong Eun Chae… and other groups of popular group members surprised fans and sparked heated discussions online.

Taeyeon (Source: SM Entertainment)

▼Seventeen Seung Hwan IG story shared a group photo of the members and Taeyeon: from left to right are Seung Hwan, Dino, Taeyeon, Vernon, Hoshi.

(Photo source: 赛寛[email protected]_boos)

▼The big screen cue to the clips of Girls’ Generation members Tiffany, Yuna, Sooyoung, and Hyoyeon.

The first thing that sparked the topic was Rune’s situational drama. Fans shouted Taeyeon’s name enthusiastically. Rune picked up the phone seriously and said, “Taeyeon Ou Ni! Come out quickly, fans are like this Why don’t you come out after shouting, change your clothes quickly, come out quickly, this is not the first time a concert is held, come out quickly!” As a result, he really appeared on the stage in the next second, and the members quickly threw themselves into the performance .

See also  Slurpee and Tycoon Fortress are on your feet! Crocs Teams Up With 7-Eleven To Create The Latest Ride-On Shoes | HYPEBEAST

And the second thing is that “former senior brother” Kim Jaejoong (originally a member of TVXQ) sat in the front row of Girls’ Generation members, and was rarely in the same frame, which surprised many old KPOP fans.

