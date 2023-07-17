Tailgunner – Guns For Hire – Album Review

Tailgunner – Guns For Hire

Origin: Great Britain

Release: 14.07.2023

Label: Fireflash Records

Duration: 46:40

Genre: Heavy Metal

Photo Credit: Keir Siewert

Tailgunner set an irrepressible pace and are already posting their debut album half a year after their first EP. This is all the more astonishing because the band was actually completely on stage in the meantime.

At second glance you will notice that all four tracks from the highly acclaimed first EP were carried over to the debut and that all ten songs were probably already recorded back then. Still, it’s a brisk pace. From this one can deduce that a lot of the hunger and energy of the first EP is now on the debut.

Laser Guided Riffs n’ Hooks that Kill!

This is the musical self-portrayal of the British fivesome. Because of their basis and anchoring in New Wave Of British Heavy Metal you want Tailgunner don’t put it in the Power Metal corner despite the fast numbers. I would rather speak of Heavy and Speed ​​Metal, which the band conveys with an all-round positive charisma.

I already talked about that above Guns For Hire four are known and six are new numbers, then you have to add something to that. After starting with three already known numbers and the speed grenade White Deathwhich you HERE can listen to, kill Tailgunner everything is gone with the following new material!

Even if the band got its roots from for example Iron Maiden, Runnig Wild and helloween cannot deny, everything sounds fresh and as if from one mould. The triple placed in the middle of the album Futures Lost, New Horizons and Warhead blows everything away and gives hope for a great continuation of the album.

Intuition or a sly old dog?

Was Guns For Hire What makes it so special are the melodies that are present and understandable everywhere, with the perfect guitar attacks, varied rhythms and the voice of Craig Cairns to be perfected. While other bands try to demonstrate their attitude to heavy metal with superficial hardness and doggedness, they play Tailgunner simply free away from the liver. So they are either natural talents with the right instincts or have sly and professional skills behind their ears.

The production sounds to the point, isn’t exaggerated in a newfangled way and rounds off the album really well. It is Olof Wikstrand von Enforcer, who did a great job mixing and mastering the debut. This is all the more amazing because for me here and now Tailgunner clearly ahead of the current one Enforcer have album.

Then what Rebirth comes off, brings tears of joy to your eyes. It’s nine minutes of twin guitars, rhythm changes and melodies like we haven’t heard in a long time. Of course, comparisons with the perfectly monstrous compositions of Iron Maiden from the 1980s, but damn this is the debut of Tailgunner! Where are the boys going?

Conclusion

Tailgunners gallop forward in an impressive fashion. The debut has the quality known from the EP and an unbelievable increase, which in the oversong Rebirth culminates. For me, Guns For Hire is the best heavy metal album of 2023 so far! Therefore 9/10

Line Up

Craig Cairns – Gesang

Zach Salvini – guitar

Thomas Hewson – Bass

Sam Caldwell – drums

Patrick van der Vollering – guitar

Tracklist

01. Shadows Of War

02. Guns For Hire

03. White Death

04. Revolution Scream

05. Futures Lost

06. New Horizons

07. Warhead

08. Crashdive

09. Blood For Blood

10. Rebirth

Links

Instagram Tailgunner

Facebook Tailgunner



Also on Soundmagnet.eu

EP Review – Tailgunner – Crashdive

Album Review – Tygers Of Pan Tang – Bloodlines

Live Album Review – Enforcer – Live By Fire II

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

