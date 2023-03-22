Original title: Taiwan Henan Opera Troupe will present the martial arts drama “The Dart” to celebrate its 70th anniversary

Xinhua News Agency, Taipei, March 22 (Reporters Huang Yang and Zhang Lixin) The reporter learned from a press conference held here that to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, the Taiwan Henan Opera Troupe will present a martial arts drama “The Dart” in May.

According to Peng Hongzhi, director of the Taiwan Henan Opera Troupe, the production lineup of “The Dart” is full of talents. In cooperation with the Taiwan Academy of Chinese Opera, the production lineup for the performance is no less than 100 people. At the press conference, the male and female protagonists performed wonderful scenes in the play. On the stage, the female hero Yue Wushuang was dressed in white, wielding a long knife, and her figure was agile and beautiful, winning rounds of applause from the audience.

According to reports, “The Darts” tells the story of a group of martial arts masters who, in order to protect a mysterious treasure that controls time, start a thrilling adventure story. The plot combines traditional and modern elements, wandering between fantasy and reality, giving traditional opera new vitality.

The screenwriter Liu Jianguo said that, unlike other chivalrous men whose whereabouts are elusive and independent, the image of the escort is closer to real life, emphasizing down-to-earth, solidarity and mutual assistance, which can better fit the cordial and friendly friendship of the troupe members over the past 70 years. In addition, “The Dart” contains a lot of innovative drama elements. Liu Jianying hopes that in this way, it will reflect the inclusiveness and eclecticism of the Henan Opera Troupe in the 70-year development process.

Taiwan Henan Opera Troupe was formerly known as “Zhongzhou Henan Opera Troupe”. In the 1950s, Henan opera actor Zhang Xiuyun led a troupe to take root in Zuoying, Kaohsiung. Generations of artists from the Taiwan Henan Opera Troupe have made unremitting efforts for the development of Henan Opera, which has enabled this national cultural treasure to be preserved and flourished in Taiwan.

Zhang Xiuyun’s disciple and Taiwanese Yu Opera actor Wang Hailing said that the Henan Opera Troupe has been in Taiwan for 70 years. Counting from the teacher Zhang Xiuyun, it has been passed down for four generations. The members of the troupe come from all corners of the country, and generations of people have jointly guarded the art treasures they love in their hearts. This is also consistent with the spiritual connotation of the play “The Dart”.

Yin Qingqun, the director of “The Daredevil”, said that this work is a work that combines tradition and innovation, and it is also the troupe’s first attempt to interpret the theme of martial arts. In order to bring wonderful fighting dramas to the audience, in addition to the actors practicing martial arts, the troupe members also made a special trip to the martial arts hall to observe and learn, and designed about ten different sets of fighting moves. In terms of singing, in order to ensure the original taste, the crew specially invited mainland composers to be responsible for arranging the tunes.

“In the past few years, many Taiwanese students have come to Henan to study opera art, and many mainland opera performers have come to Taiwan to share with us the experience of Henan opera entering the campus and going to the community.” Yin Qingqun said that cross-strait cultural exchanges have far-reaching significance for the inheritance of Henan opera art. Hope In the future, the two sides of the strait will have more opportunities for exchanges in the inheritance and innovation of Henan Opera.

“The Good Guys” will premiere at Kaohsiung Dadong Culture and Art Center on May 6th and 7th, and then at the Taiwan Opera Center in Taipei on May 13th and 14th.