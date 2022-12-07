[Global Network Report]According to Taiwan’s “Central News Agency”, Chen Yang, a well-known Taiwanese composer famous for music such as “Lu Binghua” and “Osmanthus Alley”, died of illness in early November at the age of 66.

According to the report, Chen Yang has been recognized by the Golden Tripod, Golden Bell, Golden Melody and other awards many times, and is known as the “Forever Music Naughty Boy”. In 2015, he won the Golden Melody Award Special Contribution Award.

According to reports, Chen Yang said in an interview before his death that although God covered his right ear, he planted the seeds of music in his soul and made him stay with music for the rest of his life. He said that music is a way of life. He understands music through life and enriches life with music. Music is always changing. He is satisfied in the changes and gets everything he needs. He also hopes to use music to let more people be satisfied.

Taiwan’s “Central News Agency” stated that Chen Yang was born in 1956. He was deaf in his right ear when he was born, but he loved music very much. He started to learn piano at the age of 5, and made commercial songs at the age of 8. At the age of 15, he published “Chen Yang’s Piano Works Collection First Collection” and published it Hold a presentation. In 1974, Chen Yang was admitted to the Western Music Group of the Music Department of Taiwan Cultural University, and then went to the United States for further studies. In 1983, he won the Golden Tripod Award for the “Happy China Festival”. He straddles tradition, modernity, pop and film, and has created many popular hits. In 1989, Chen Yang composed the soundtrack for the movie “Lu Binghua” adapted from Zhong Zhaozheng’s work, “the melody is well-known to every household”.