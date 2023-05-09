Home » Taiwan, the pandemic and the WHO
David Tao Press Director, Taipei Cultural and Commercial Office in Argentina
As we enter the fourth year of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clear that the world must work together to overcome the challenges of collective health. For this reason, it is crucial that the WHO – the competent body to coordinate global efforts on health issues – involves all interested parties, especially those like Taiwan which, despite its significant contributions to combating the pandemic, continues to be excluded by unjustifiable political issues.

The exclusion of Taiwan seriously compromises the right to health of the 23 million Taiwanese. It also undermines WHO’s efforts to make the global health architecture more resilient, hampering prevention, preparedness and response to health emergencies.

This year, on the 76th anniversary of the WHO, Taiwan makes a new appeal to its diplomatic allies and like-minded partners to support its participation in the WHA as an observer member, as well as in all meetings, mechanisms and activities of The OMS. In this way, the international community will be able to improve public health efforts and work to achieve the ultimate goal of “Health for All”.

Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping.


