[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 04, 2022]On October 4, Taiwanese artist Xiao S (Xu Xidi) came out with the news of the diagnosis. Dongsen TV also confirmed the news.

According to Taiwan media reports, Xiao S has taken leave of absence from the production unit, and this week’s program will be stopped first. Dong Sen responded earlier, “I received news of Xiao S’s diagnosis this morning (4th). At present, the video recording will be stopped once on Thursday, and the recording time will be arranged after Xiao S recovers.”

Xiao S’s agent also responded that now her symptoms are sore throat and fever, “should get better in a few days, thank you for your concern”.

Xiao S attended a clothing brand event last week (September 28) and talked about being nominated for the Golden Bell Award for “Xidi Wants to Talk” this year, which made her regain her confidence and said that she really wanted to win the award. At the same time, Xiao S once again thanked her sister, Big S, for urging her to resume hosting.

(Editor in charge: Tang Zheng)

