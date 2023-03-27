China News Agency, Beijing, March 26th, title: Taiwanese director Li Zongxi: Telling the truth in the world can describe the relationship between the two sides of the strait

China News Agency reporter Ying Ni

Li Zongxi, a well-known Taiwanese theater director, is known for his “warmth conveys touch and happiness”. His latest work “Looking for Taste” is currently undergoing its first round of performances in Beijing.

The story of “Looking for Taste” begins in 1949, when 24-year-old Li Jinbiao came to Taiwan with the Peking Regiment of the 177th Division of the Kuomintang. It was not until the end of the summer of 1992 that the 67-year-old took his son, daughter-in-law and eldest grandson Li Mingwei back to the Beijing Hutong where he lived as a child. This is a special homecoming. The separation of time and space is like a gaping wound, and the pain accompanies many people for a lifetime. The affection between mother and child, brother and sister, and friends on both sides of the strait collided in history, but blood is thicker than water, and both sides of the strait are relatives. In the end, love cleared up all misunderstandings and conflicts, and the characters were able to return to their true nature.

“My grandfather’s name is Li Jinbiao. I’m Li Mingwei, the third generation in the play.” Director Li Zongxi said that this play tells the story of his life, and he is not so much a creator as a recorder, ” I especially want to record the emotions and changes between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in the past seventy years. Whether it is cooking a bowl of noodles, or picking a persimmon, whether it is a geese passing a letter or a phone call, through the most real details of life, I want to convey What is given to audiences on both sides of the strait is the deep truth and concern.”

In the play, due to dementia in his later years, Li Jinbiao, standing on the bridge, mistakenly believed that he was on a ship bound for Taiwan in 1949, and was anxious to jump into the sea and swim home. With the persuasion and “help” of the people around him, they helped him pull the rudder and turned the ship’s course. This scene can be described as the whole drama’s splendor. The director specially designed Li Jinbiao’s greeting gesture to greet the audience. Every time he came here, many audience members in the theater would wave to the stage with tears in their eyes.

Talking about this drama, Li Zongxi said frankly that after the completion of the script, it coincided with the Chinese New Year, and he always felt that something was missing in this drama, “I can’t change the history of 1949, but I can change the 1949 in Li Jinbiao’s impression, and I can make Li Jinbiao feel that something is missing. Go home in 1949 in my memory.” After writing this sentence, Li Zongxi knew that he wanted to write such a “overpass” scene.

This drama is a collaboration between artists from both sides of the strait. Li Zongxi said, “Everyone collided with sparks. The flavors of Taiwan and Beijing are mixed together, which is very interesting.”

Li Zhixi, a Taiwanese film and television actor, comes from a family of Peking Opera, and his father Li Huanchun was born in Beijing. He called himself “rooted in Beijing”, “Many people drifted to Taiwan back then, and later had descendants. I always wanted to come back. This is my feeling. I want to contribute to my motherland and my hometown. This film The stage play can attract everyone’s attention to this group, and I really hope that this work can be toured. I often tell my children that your home is in Beijing.”

Both actors and directors agree that the play is “too complicated”. The design of the double rotating stage is used to outline different scenes. When changing scenes, the upstairs and downstairs, the inner ring and the outer ring all rotate. The actors must find the spotlight position for the next scene in the dark. Li Zhixi bluntly said that in order to prevent cheating, he had to act and avoid on stage. At the same time, it is also a very big challenge for all actors to act from young to old.

“We often say that drama is about tens of thousands of tortures in exchange for a moment of charm. We should bear these tortures.” The director said.

“Looking for Taste” is regarded as a companion piece to “Across the Ocean to See You”. Both plays tell emotional stories on both sides of the strait. “My grandma came to Taiwan from Shanghai in 1949, and my dad accompanied my grandma back to Shanghai in 1989. The scene where my grandma met her sister was a scene my father will never forget.” Your source of inspiration. In Li Zongxi’s mind, the latter is more emotional in terms of style, while “Xunwei” is more like an epic. “I often start from small places when I do plays, but through small things, I can see the big changes in history. At first, Beijingers went to Taiwan, and later Taiwanese came to Beijing.”

As a Taiwanese who came to Beijing, Li Zongxi said frankly that he had no feeling of a foreign land for a long time. In his opinion, telling the true feelings in the world can describe the relationship between the two sides of the strait. The deep-rooted memories deposited in my heart due to displacement, farewell, homesickness, and longing, especially a memory of never forgetting my hometown, a taste, is a cup of rough tea, a pot of light rice, and a bowl of hot soup with my parents in the three meals of childhood. This, perhaps, is the essence of “searching for taste”. (over)