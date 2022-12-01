Original title: Taiwan media revealed that Wang Xiaofei’s real purpose in Taiwan was to sell the S Hotel, but the price was not negotiated and postponed

Ms. Zhang Lan responded with a thousand words and temporarily pressed the pause button for the divorce farce between Wang Xiaofei and Da S. This incident made us realize once again that two hands are needed to make a sound, and Da S is not a perfect and kind woman. After Zhang Lan shed tears many times, her mask was also revealed.

On November 24, according to a media report, Wang Xiaofei came to Taiwan this time not only to clean up the mess of her marriage, but also to sell the S Hotel. According to the employees of S Hotel, Wang Xiaofei plans to come to Taiwan for another purpose, which is to sign a contract and sell the hotel. But because the price was not negotiated, it didn’t fly there. It was established with an investment of 350 million NT dollars (80 million RMB), and “S” is the abbreviation of the name of the big s.

According to Taiwan media reports, the building where the S Hotel is located is owned by Longyan, and the monthly rent is as high as 1.6 million yuan. In the past few years, the business of S Hotel has not been good, and it has been in a state of loss. In addition, Wang Xiaofei has the idea of ​​​​selling it, because it is destined to be with the big s. In fact, last year, Wang Xiaofei said, there was nothing to miss there. He said that he has done a lot of investment and real estate, and the hotel has also done it, but he didn’t get any sense of gain from it. See also Veteran martial arts actor Wang Yu died this morning at the age of 80 | Wang Xinping | martial arts star | one-armed sword king Insiders also broke the news that the general manager of the hotel has resigned and the position will be temporarily taken over by the business director. In addition, from the end of last month, employees have been notified of unpaid leave, cannot apply for overtime work, and cannot take vacations. If the news is true, the hotel executives hope to persuade employees to resign and pay less compensation. Industry insiders also broke the news that in November, an external assessment team inspected the hotel room pattern several times. For the above revelations, S Hotel officially denied it (in fact, anyone who stands in this position will come out to deny it). However, it is no secret that the industry plans to sell the S Hotel. It is said that the first intended buyer was Longyan, but the other party did not accept it. For Xu’s behavior, there is really nothing to miss. Without two children, Wang Xiaofei would not be so indecisive. Now the mattress has been returned, but according to Taiwan media, it is a fake mattress. For this reason, the topic of “the mattress treated by Wang Xiaofei is fake” also appeared on the hot search. Later, many media witnessed the whole process of dismembering the mattress. According to Taiwan media reports, the mattress is fake and very shameful. Where is the real mattress?Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

