[Epoch Times, October 5, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Senior Taiwanese singer Gao Xiangpeng, who won the Golden Melody Award for Best Singing Group, fell in a coma while crossing the road in October (2021) and was sent to the doctor. Nearly a year later, the news of his passing was shocked, and his agent has confirmed to the media that Gao Xiangpeng passed away on the morning of the 4th at the age of 67.

Lin Zuer, CEO of Bali Shi Performing Arts Agency, also posted on Facebook today (5th) (click here) to mourn this friend and wish him “continue to be popular in heaven”.

Gao Xiangpeng and singer Fang Yiping once won the 8th Golden Melody Best Singing Group Award for the chorus “Blessings”. In their singing career, they have been working closely with Fang Yiping. They are a classic duet group in the Taiwanese record circle. In October last year, when he was crossing the road on his way home, he suddenly fell into a coma and was sent to the intensive care unit for rescue.

According to the Central News Agency, Gao Xiangpeng’s agent once revealed that the doctor judged it to be cerebral hypoxia at the time. After hearing about it, many artist friends kept helping Gao Xiangpeng to gather energy, hoping that he would wake up as soon as possible. Nearly a year later, Gao Xiangpeng, who has been in a coma for a long time, is shocked to hear the news that he has passed away today.

Artist Bai Bingbing confirmed to the Central News Agency that Gao Xiangpeng has passed away at the age of 67. She said that she had contacted Gao Xiangpeng’s son, who revealed that his father had passed away yesterday morning. Bai Bingbing said that although the others are gone, the song still exists, and I hope everyone will think of him when they hear “Blessing”.

According to “Sanli” and other media reports, the agent also confirmed the news that Gao Xiangpeng had passed away.

