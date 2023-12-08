Taiwan’s Rock Band Mayday Accused of Lip-Syncing Scandal in China

**Mayday denies lip-syncing at Shanghai concert amid China’s investigation**

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – The popular Taiwanese rock band Mayday has been embroiled in a lip-syncing scandal following a concert in Shanghai, China. The band, which enjoys enduring popularity across the Chinese-speaking world, has fervently denied the accusations.

A Chinese social media user, known as “Wheatfield Farmer,” took to the popular video-sharing platform Bilibili to analyze fan recordings from Mayday’s November 16 Shanghai concert. The analysis claimed that five out of 12 songs performed were lip-synced, with one being a mixture of genuine and pre-recorded singing. This sparked widespread controversy and drew attention to the alleged misconduct.

Mayday, which has been a prominent figure in the Chinese music scene for over two decades, fervently denied the allegations of lip-syncing. “Mayday” frontman Ashin, whose real name is Chen Xinhong, took to social media and asserted that “real singing” is the only way to connect with the band’s fans. He insisted that every sound, performance, and roar comes from his genuine voice which he has relied on for 24 years.

The band’s record company, B’in Music, also backed the denial, stating that Mayday did not lip-sync during the concert and that they are cooperating with the Shanghai Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau’s investigation.

These accusations come at a time when China has enforced a ban on lip-syncing, characterizing it as “deceiving the audience”. Under the regulations, artists found lip-syncing in front of a paying audience could face a fine of 100,000 yuan ($14,110, £11,240) and may be banned from performing, with their organizers risking license revocation.

China’s state-run media, Rule of Law, pointed out the difficulty in identifying lip-syncing when the singer’s voice is overshadowed by pre-recorded background music during a live performance.

Shanghai authorities announced that they would address online complaints about the band following the completion of the investigation.

Mayday has significantly impacted the Chinese music scene with what has been described as “positive rock music.” Despite the controversy, the band’s enduring popularity and strong following has led many fans to passionately defend them.

As the investigation continues, the Chinese media and entertainment landscape is eagerly awaiting the findings in this lip-syncing scandal, which has thrown a spotlight on the traditional tensions between Chinese music regulations, the artist’s creative expression, and the expectations of the fans.

Share this: Facebook

X

