TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Just released a joint project with Tokyo Rakuten Fashion Week, inviting 9 Japanese brands including Blackmeans, David Carson, Hysteric Glamour, Mountain Research, Neighborhood, Nepenthes, Oscar, Sk8thing and Undercover to cooperate, bringing a new commemorative T- Shirt series. The entire collection is based on US Standard Apparel’s ECOCYCLE®︎ T-Shirt, made from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled cotton. In addition, from knitting, sewing to dyeing, the production process of each T-Shirt is carried out at US Standard Apparel’s factory in Los Angeles. “TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. by Rakuten Fashion” joint T-Shirt series will start pre-sale on Rakuten Fashion’s official website on March 10, interested readers should pay attention.

