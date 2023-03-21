Home Entertainment TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Officially released the 2023 autumn and winter series show | Hypebeast
The fashion brand TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist under the leadership of Takahiro Miyashita officially landed on Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO A/W a few days ago and released the 2023 autumn and winter series show “THE TWO OF US”.

It is reported that this season is mainly describing the end of a relationship with a certain woman. “Relief from the sense of loss” seems to be a major emotional element. Although the designer did not clearly introduce who the mysterious woman is, he said: “I like her Respect her too, we are like friends and like brothers.”

As the relaxed violin melody fell, the models stepped out one after another with steady steps, kicking off the fashion show. From the white shape that gave people a gentle impression at the beginning, to the dark tone after the middle stage, it is not difficult to find simple colors. Dress designs appear repeatedly in men’s clothing series. Regardless of length, it feels more like “masculine temperament is softened by women’s influence” than genderless intention. Regarding the part of gender ambiguity, Miyashita Takahiro also said: “I am in a I don’t understand the state either, I’m neither female nor male.”

In addition, the hat style is also an indispensable highlight of the shape, and the details worth noting include the striking print totems on each single product. These patterns come from the classic magazines in the 1990s and 2000s, which were art directed by the well-known graphic designer David Carson In “Ray Gun”, the visual stacking effect of the aforementioned text just echoes the layers and asymmetry of the layout, elegantly creating an uninhibited and distorted atmosphere.

