Home Entertainment TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. x Suicoke FiveFinger’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Officially Debut
Entertainment

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. x Suicoke FiveFinger’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Officially Debut

by admin
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. x Suicoke FiveFinger’s Latest Collaboration Shoes Officially Debut

The fashion brand TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist, led by designer Takahiro Miyashita, has collaborated with Suicoke many times in the past to create shoes, and the joint works of the two parties feature five-toed shoes. The brand once again joined forces in the autumn and winter of this year to integrate the elements of five-toed shoes into formal shoes.

This new joint work was first unveiled in the brand’s 2022 autumn and winter Lookbook. The joint Chukka Boot and Plane Shoe are made by TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. The usual all-black, leather upper is combined with the classic Vibram FiveFinger, and then the MEGAGRIP outsole provides sufficient grip for dress shoes.

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. x Suicoke FiveFinger’s latest co-branded shoes have been sold on the official website of TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. The price is ¥28,600 and ¥29,700. Interested readers may wish to learn more.

See also  Dream suspense movie "Dreamland Life" is finalized on September 10th, Zhao Wenxuan and Wang Lin start the journey of dream exploration_TOM News

You may also like

The car painted by Andy Warhol: the BMW...

The Vans x NEIGHBORHOOD Collection Is Officially Released...

Yang Xuwen’s “My Secret Roommate” ends with He...

The Magical Power of Movie Music

Playing the Taihu brand well reflects the “Wuxi...

17-year-old Wutong girl plays sexy Xiu Jiekai to...

“Blonde Monroe” Full HD Online Watch Platform Full...

Who is (still) afraid of Philip Roth?

Liu Xiaoqing, who is nearly 70 years old,...

Heavyocity Releases Creative Piano Kontakt Sound Avant: Modern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy