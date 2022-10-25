The fashion brand TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist, led by designer Takahiro Miyashita, has collaborated with Suicoke many times in the past to create shoes, and the joint works of the two parties feature five-toed shoes. The brand once again joined forces in the autumn and winter of this year to integrate the elements of five-toed shoes into formal shoes.

This new joint work was first unveiled in the brand’s 2022 autumn and winter Lookbook. The joint Chukka Boot and Plane Shoe are made by TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. The usual all-black, leather upper is combined with the classic Vibram FiveFinger, and then the MEGAGRIP outsole provides sufficient grip for dress shoes.

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. x Suicoke FiveFinger’s latest co-branded shoes have been sold on the official website of TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. The price is ¥28,600 and ¥29,700. Interested readers may wish to learn more.