Joe Freshgoods and New Balance, who have teamed up for many times, will release the latest joint series “Performance Art” next. The series is based on New Balance 993 and will launch three pink color schemes of “Arctic Blue”, “Powder Pink” and “Sage”. Before the shoes were officially put on the shelves, the sneaker intelligence account Yankeekicks took the lead in releasing the “Arctic Blue” color scheme of the upper feet this time.

All three colorways feature light grey mesh as the upper base, while Arctic Blue” features light blue perforated leather panels, suede overlays and a tongue. The N logo on the side is outlined in white leather, and the JFG replaces the traditional USA lettering on the heel. Then ABZORB is made of a combination of blue-green and cream, and finally the “Arctic Blue” theme color matching is completed with a blue-green rubber outsole. The complete series of Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 993 will officially land on the official website of joefreshgoods.com and the Every Now & Then store on October 21, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

