Air Jordan 1 first year OG color matching “Chicago” The latest 2022 re-engraved version was previously named “Chicago Reimagined”, this time it redefines the meaning of this re-imagination with “Lost & Found”, and will lead through various nostalgic settings. Shoe fans relive the pure beauty of a classic time.

This shoe is constructed through color combinations such as “Varsity Red/Black/Sail/Muslin”, using white leather to build the base, supplemented by red overlays and black cracked leather, other details include black Swoosh and Wings Logo, on the tongue The “NIKE AIR” label and the yellowed oxidized midsole give the overall atmosphere a strong retro flavor.

It is worth mentioning that previous reports pointed out that this shoe will have a special retro shoe box, and the design is inspired by the faded appearance after being baptized by the years, echoing the re-sale that spanned nearly 40 years; the latest news pointed out that The shoe will also come with an 80’s invoice and backing, creating the illusion of buying this shoe in the current era.

This shoe is expected to be officially released on November 19, with a suggested price of $180. Interested readers should pay attention.