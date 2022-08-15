Home Entertainment Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 1 OG’s Latest Classic Reissue “Lost & Found”
Entertainment

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 1 OG’s Latest Classic Reissue “Lost & Found”

by admin
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 1 OG’s Latest Classic Reissue “Lost & Found”

Air Jordan 1 first year OG color matching “Chicago” The latest 2022 re-engraved version was previously named “Chicago Reimagined”, this time it redefines the meaning of this re-imagination with “Lost & Found”, and will lead through various nostalgic settings. Shoe fans relive the pure beauty of a classic time.

This shoe is constructed through color combinations such as “Varsity Red/Black/Sail/Muslin”, using white leather to build the base, supplemented by red overlays and black cracked leather, other details include black Swoosh and Wings Logo, on the tongue The “NIKE AIR” label and the yellowed oxidized midsole give the overall atmosphere a strong retro flavor.

It is worth mentioning that previous reports pointed out that this shoe will have a special retro shoe box, and the design is inspired by the faded appearance after being baptized by the years, echoing the re-sale that spanned nearly 40 years; the latest news pointed out that The shoe will also come with an 80’s invoice and backing, creating the illusion of buying this shoe in the current era.

This shoe is expected to be officially released on November 19, with a suggested price of $180. Interested readers should pay attention.

See also  Double opening in Milan for Dolce & Gabbana Casa

You may also like

Marvel’s “Hulk” releases new trailer for superhero transformation...

Focus on the Beijing Film Festival | What...

Take Two Announces New Game Set in Middle-earth...

Ghibli Park Tickets Pre-sale Has Opened, Anime Fans...

More than 1,800 rural teenagers boarded the stage...

The total box office in the summer of...

In the summer of 2022, the best films...

QUEEN STUDIOS INART New Batman Bruce Wayne 1/6...

Nicholas Evans died at 72, wrote “The Horse...

Depp will direct the film again after 25...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy