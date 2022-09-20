Home Entertainment Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5’s Latest Colorway “UNC”
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5's Latest Colorway "UNC"

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5’s Latest Colorway “UNC”

The latest color matching of Air Jordan 5 “UNC” was first exposed a few days ago. Today, I will bring you a collection of recent photos and the latest release information. The latest color matching “UNC” of Air Jordan 5 is expected to debut in 2023. The overall design vocabulary is close to the “Oregon” launched in 2020. The “Carolina Blue” color matching representing Michael Jordan’s alma mater University of North Carolina will be injected into the leather main body, with eye-catching silver. The tongue is complemented by black on the midsole, heel logo, etc. The iconic midsole wave pattern is contrasted with white. Finally, the words “HEART” and “SOUL” are added to the inside of the tongue to highlight. special meaning. It is understood that this shoe will be officially launched on March 4, 2022. It has not been officially confirmed yet. The suggested price is $225. Interested readers should pay attention.

