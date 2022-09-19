French fashion brand Jacquemus has teamed up with Nike to create the Nike Air Humara. This time, a new color matching is released, bringing a bright pink look that is different from the previous two.

“Peach” is one of Jacquemus’s signature colors. Under the brand’s romantic southern French style, it perfectly balances the aggression of peach. This time, it is boldly injected with breathable mesh and suede. The stitched upper, and the metal Swoosh on the side, the caramel sole and other details enhance the overall texture, reminiscent of the “Le Coup De Soleil” spring and summer show that debuted in the lavender flower sea in 2020.

At present, the official release of the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara pink color matching information has not been released, and it may be released in the next few months. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.