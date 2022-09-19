Home Entertainment Take a Closer Look at the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Collaboration in Pink
Entertainment

Take a Closer Look at the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Collaboration in Pink

by admin
Take a Closer Look at the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Collaboration in Pink

French fashion brand Jacquemus has teamed up with Nike to create the Nike Air Humara. This time, a new color matching is released, bringing a bright pink look that is different from the previous two.

“Peach” is one of Jacquemus’s signature colors. Under the brand’s romantic southern French style, it perfectly balances the aggression of peach. This time, it is boldly injected with breathable mesh and suede. The stitched upper, and the metal Swoosh on the side, the caramel sole and other details enhance the overall texture, reminiscent of the “Le Coup De Soleil” spring and summer show that debuted in the lavender flower sea in 2020.

At present, the official release of the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara pink color matching information has not been released, and it may be released in the next few months. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  The performance industry resumes production and work, and the weekend theater has a good show – yqqlm

You may also like

Into the PUMA x JJJJound Shanghai concept space...

Artist Ivy Haldeman “Pictures for Use and Pleasure”

After a lapse of 35 years, the people...

KARA returns to release a new album after...

Concentrate on moving forward to create a “peak”...

Why Vietnamese pop songs have become a hit...

A feast of heavy historical thoughts——Comment on “The...

Apple encountered the dilemma of “bad actors”: 800...

Depp v. Heard case will be made into...

Raise a placard for love and walk with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy