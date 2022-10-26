The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit, which was just launched in August, is one of the eye-catching shoes this year. Following the release of gray and white, blue-green/pink and other shapes, this time it ushered in a special color matching release, debuting the new black soul base and neon green. match.

This model is injected with a large area of ​​black Flyknit breathable knitted upper, and then uses fluorescent-style green to create visual highlights. The twisted lines are covered by translucent mesh, giving a three-dimensional effect like a print, and the tall silhouette is reminiscent of The black and green combination of the “The Matrix” series is also full of futuristic textures. Finally, it is equipped with a gray outsole made of lightweight recycled materials. Combined with the concept of sustainability, it provides sports shoes that can overcome various challenges for the urban environment.

The new Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit color may be available at Nike and selected retailers in the next few weeks. The exact release information has yet to be officially announced. Readers may wish to pay more attention to the relevant information.