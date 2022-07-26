Not long ago, Nike launched a new color matching “Fish Scale” for the Air Max 95, and then the brand brought similar oriental elements to another pair of classic shoes, releasing the latest color matching “Koi” for the Air Max 97. The new colorway features white leather and mesh with wavy lines on the top and golden suede on the bottom. A mini Swoosh Logo on the middle of the vamp, an oval label on the tongue, and a gold carp scale pattern on the sole block. Then, in addition to the Nike logo printed on the black insole, it is also accompanied by a swimming carp pattern. Finally, it is equipped with a white midsole and a translucent outsole to complete a simple two-color design. The Nike Air Max 97 “Koi” is expected to be available on Nike’s official website and designated retailers in the next few weeks. The suggested price is $170. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the relevant news.