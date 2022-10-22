Various festivals are used as the theme of Nike’s new products. On the occasion of Halloween, Nike officially released a new theme color “Halloween” for the popular shoe Dunk Low.

The new Halloween colorway uses dark grey smooth leather as the base upper, with cracked leather overlays for a retro-worn effect. In addition to the Swoosh Logo patches with the same aging effect on both sides of the shoe body, the surface treatment on the outside presents a disappearing second Swoosh Logo appearance. The NIKE logo on the heel echoes the slender font commonly used in retro thrillers in an elongated way, and the shoe is finally equipped with a speckled “Scream Green” frosted outsole to complete the design.

The Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” is expected to be available at Nike and select retailers on October 27th, priced at $120. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.