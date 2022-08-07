Home Entertainment Take a Closer Look at the Official Sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 Colorway “Grey”
Entertainment

Take a Closer Look at the Official Sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 Colorway “Grey”

by admin
Take a Closer Look at the Official Sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 Colorway “Grey”

sacai has created many well-known works since its cooperation with Nike in the past. This year coincides with the 50th anniversary of the birth of Bill Bowerman’s Nike Cortez. The two sides decided to work together to reshape this pair of classic shoes, following the exposure of the white, red and blue “OG” official map last month. After that, another “Grey” appeared simultaneously.

The latest sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 joint shoes debuted in the 2022 autumn and winter Lookbook. The overall design of “Grey” continues the iconic deconstructed aesthetics. The main upper is made of nylon and suede, and the double-layer Swoosh is formed by using two kinds of fabrics. The tongue, collar and protruding midsole retain the double overlapping elements, which are complemented by beige, gray and army green for various layers, and last notable details include the addition of an exposed Zoom Air unit in the forefoot.

This shoe is expected to officially debut this fall, with a suggested price of $160. Interested readers should pay attention.

See also  Beyond the influencer: because Tod's has focused on Chiara Ferragni and her entrepreneurial creativity

You may also like

Half a century of Hong Kong star training...

Zendaya Budapest filming “Dune 2”, her boyfriend Holland...

Today in History | Performance art theorist Stanislavsky...

Supriya Lele Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Soft and Simple...

Autostrade Gourmet, 2000 restaurants to travel with taste...

Are there still real “niche fragrances” who are...

Half a century of Hong Kong star training...

Drill is hot! A new generation of “cargo...

About to unlock the Seven Wonders, will she...

The Voice of China 2022 premiere: Hua Shao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy