sacai has created many well-known works since its cooperation with Nike in the past. This year coincides with the 50th anniversary of the birth of Bill Bowerman’s Nike Cortez. The two sides decided to work together to reshape this pair of classic shoes, following the exposure of the white, red and blue “OG” official map last month. After that, another “Grey” appeared simultaneously.

The latest sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 joint shoes debuted in the 2022 autumn and winter Lookbook. The overall design of “Grey” continues the iconic deconstructed aesthetics. The main upper is made of nylon and suede, and the double-layer Swoosh is formed by using two kinds of fabrics. The tongue, collar and protruding midsole retain the double overlapping elements, which are complemented by beige, gray and army green for various layers, and last notable details include the addition of an exposed Zoom Air unit in the forefoot.

This shoe is expected to officially debut this fall, with a suggested price of $160. Interested readers should pay attention.