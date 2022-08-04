Original title: Take it away!Big star丨Zhang Yanqi: emo is a normal nerve in life, and I am often speechless by myself

Sohu Entertainment Zhuangao (Yi 234 / Wen Ma Sen / Photo) Recently, Zhang Yanqi was a guest on Sohu Video’s self-produced variety show “Hold it away!” “Big Star”, with “Interesting Soul” in “Creation Camp” constantly out of the circle, and Zhang Yanqi, who soloed alone after R1SE, also made people see him with songs such as “Sword of Damocles” and “No Thanks” Although he is known as the man favored by the god of variety shows, Zhang Yanqi bluntly said that in life, emo is the norm in his life, and because of his nerves, he has prompted some interesting variety show clips.

On the recent “On the Road” tour, Zhang Yanqi showed a deep reflection different from his age group. He said that he is a person who often reflects on himself. He always feels that he is not good enough and constantly “introduces”. Touring on the road is not good for him Speaking is the most intuitive opportunity to communicate face-to-face with the audience, and he is also looking forward to encountering different sparks.

Emo is sometimes, but more often, Zhang Yanqi presents everyone with an interesting and optimistic side. In the show, he also shared his “jokes” made by his nerves. He has no idol burden at all. His nerves were speechless. Perhaps, this was the key to his interesting soul.

Sohu Entertainment: If you want to summarize Zhang Yanqi’s style, how would you summarize these five words?

Zhang Yanqi: In fact, it is also in the groping stage. I think that in the process of asking more seniors for advice, I also discovered that the so-called style is not completely packaged. It may be like love, and it may need opportunities to meet. , so I think the next album, this one is not finished, the next one is 95% my most comfortable style.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you mind if others label you?

Zhang Yanqi: No way! Because in fact, this is also a question that people often discuss: what do you think of labels? I heard a senior before who said that if someone labels you, you work harder to cover it with another better label, that is, you can keep creating new labels for yourself.

Sohu Entertainment: How would you describe this new original experience? In fact, from a singer to an original singer, although there are only two more words, it may take a lot of effort in the middle, and you need to prove yourself with works.

Zhang Yanqi: This original experience, I think it is a day that drives the producer crazy! In fact, this is the first time for me to do something like this, because I used to be able to do anything and everything is okay, but this time I think I don’t have much chance to try it at the end, so I want to try my best. Well done, maybe I said to change this version, after that, I said that the previous version is still good, and then the teachers will emmmmm…

Sohu Entertainment: Have they complained about you?

Zhang Yanqi: It’s probably behind you! Not on the bright side anyway.

Sohu Entertainment: Among the four gears of classics, mood, melody and rock, what kind of gear do you think you have been in for the longest time in your life?

Zhang Yanqi: Be emotional!

Sohu Entertainment: Are you an emotional person?

Zhang Yanqi: Yes, just like the first EP, “EMO7” I am a frequent emo person. I am extremely emotional, and I often feel inexplicably unconfident. I often whip myself repeatedly like this.

Sohu Entertainment: Reflection.

Zhang Yanqi: What you said is reflection, but I think it’s a bit too much. As soon as I turned off the light and lay down, 100 people in my head started arguing, and I couldn’t stop every day.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you sometimes see some comments from netizens, does it affect your mood?

Zhang Yanqi: To tell the truth about the comments of netizens, if you really want to look at most of the good comments, it may be because the Internet is relatively virtual, so some comments on the Internet may also be illusory and empty. You should not put too much energy on it. Putting it on it is more of a ruler to measure your own length. But sometimes you will also receive some very positive feedback. For example, some fans will say to you: Because listening to your songs gave me the motivation to be admitted to graduate school, my grades have become better, and I will take the When you get to the job you like, at that moment you feel that you have helped others, and then occasionally open it and find someone scolding, how dare you come out like this, I will close it, delete it and don’t read it at all.

Sohu Entertainment: Then what kind of situations do you think will make you switch from your emotions?

Zhang Yanqi: Listen to a good song! I think it’s a very exciting thing. Maybe I’m in an emo, and suddenly I hear a very powerful rock song. I rock and roll all of a sudden, and the whole person feels that I have to fight and I have to work hard. Life is not A pool of stagnant water, I should stand up. Then I started to write what I wanted to write, and many times I might have heard a piece of music, or seen someone else’s stage, and I felt that I did a good job. I also want to be like him, I want to do more How good works will be inspired. Although people like to joke that this is involution, I think it is a healthy competition, it is not mutual consumption, it is pushing each other forward.

I’ve been on the road, I’ve been trying my best, I’m confused sometimes, but the belief to move forward remains the same

Sohu Entertainment: The theme of this tour “On the Road” is quite interesting. It seems to have two meanings. How do you interpret the three words on the road?

Zhang Yanqi: When we are on the road, we are all on the road. We are all on the road. It may be hard to say on the way to leave this world, but to put it nicely is to find our own way. I think we are always moving forward. Although it is popular to lie down Ping but I think no matter what your choice is, whether it is active or passive, each of us is moving forward. It is possible that some people are moving in the direction they want, and some people are being pushed forward by the flow of people. Go, but I think everyone is on the road, so this tour is also really in various cities, on the way to each city. Especially in the current environment, I hope to have more offline meetings with you and have a more direct music exchange.

Sohu Entertainment: Are there any songs that you have been listening to repeatedly that you have heard deeply recently? Say your own song.

Zhang Yanqi: I seldom recycle my own songs, and who has nothing to do with my own songs? I can’t do this kind of thing, I don’t have self-confidence, I’ve listened to a lot of bands recently, maybe some bands from Taiwan.

Sohu Entertainment: Because I saw that the ticket this time is not divided into the main driver and the co-pilot, and then there are fans commenting that your car is only a ticket away from India. Do you have anything to say to the fans who did not squeeze into the car? if?

Zhang Yanqi: I didn’t squeeze it myself.

Sohu Entertainment: Did you ever think that your ticket would be gone so soon?

Zhang Yanqi: The style of our subject is self-doubt, self-criticism and self-flogging.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you have any doubts that it is your problem?

Zhang Yanqi: It is possible that everyone is a very confident and optimistic person. I can’t think like this every time. We have to think from the bad side. It may make everyone nervous, but in fact, all the efforts are rewarded. of.

Sohu Entertainment: This tour covers eight cities and four themes. Which one is your favorite?

Zhang Yanqi: I really don’t have a favorite. To be honest, there are only four songs. For me, I am not particularly satisfied.

Sohu Entertainment: Then we will also look forward to your next album. Do you think which theme fits you better?

Zhang Yanqi: This is actually quite confusing. To be honest, I often think about who I am and what I am doing. Because I have been in contact with many different things recently, including a trip back to Chongqing some time ago, and returning to the place where I lived when I was a child, I think young people today may have such confusion. They often think about who I am and where I am. Where should I go? I think this is a question that many people are thinking about at the moment, so now I just put aside most of the subjective concepts and say what should I do, but as mentioned in “The Catkins”: just follow Take a look, look for yourself first, find a piece of land that you think is suitable, and just push down hard.

Self-confessed hard-hearted will not cry

Sohu Entertainment: What kind of situation occurred on the scene that might have moved you so much that you burst into tears on the spot?

Zhang Yanqi: Probably not! I am a hard-hearted person, how could I! I’m sure I won’t, mainly because I’ve grown up and may have cried easily as a kid, but I’ve grown up and now I’m very strong, I’m sure not.

Sohu Entertainment: What happened on the tour most easily caught your attention? Before, some fans might wear exaggerated headgear when they went to the tour, and then they might raise some flags. What kind of situation do you think is the most likely to catch your attention?

Zhang Yanqi: It’s scary. I think that maybe after I said that, there may be people doing this kind of thing at every stop of the tour. For example, I said that the explosive head is good, but each stop came in with a hundred explosive heads. Then I will say something healthy. , wouldn’t it be weird if someone was reading a book in there? It’s also weird to do sports in it. To put it exaggeratedly, I didn’t raise my phone, but this is very contradictory, because I am actually a growing musician, and I also hope that my music and my stage can be spread by everyone, and can be photographed by everyone for secondary dissemination More and more people see it, but sometimes I especially hope that during a certain song or a certain stage, everyone can put down their mobile phones and just stand there and listen to the song. (No one will take pictures after I finish talking! Has Zhang Yanqi done his first show? Why is there not even a video) Everyone must grasp this degree, and degree is a very important thing.

Sohu Entertainment: Go back to the process of “China Rap Showdown”, share it with us!

Zhang Yanqi: I think it’s quite interesting! This is a show I’ve been watching since I was a kid.

Sohu Entertainment: Which teacher do you most want to work with?

Zhang Yanqi: Actually, I really want to cooperate with Mr. Ai He and Mr. Piketer, because I go to study them constantly, see how they do it, and then roll them all back.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you know that you are a man who is called the god of variety shows? Do you know the nickname of the Southwest Terrier King?

Zhang Yanqi: Luck! luck.

Sohu Entertainment: How did those accidents happen in variety shows?

Zhang Yanqi: It’s just a surprise, because I’m a very big guy. I still remember that I had a performance in Beijing. At that time, I didn’t work in Beijing, and I didn’t make my own music. Then I performed in a livehouse, I was about to go to the stage, but I really wanted to go to the toilet. Then someone knocked on the toilet for more than ten minutes. I almost suffocated and found that the door was pulled outwards. I don’t think it’s funny, I just feel speechless. I am often speechless by myself, but it may be a very interesting thing to be seen by everyone when I record a program.

