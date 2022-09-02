Original title: Take it away!Big star | Fei Qiming wants to hold a stake in Yixin Entertainment, saying that he and Yang Mi are willing to play dumb

Sohu Entertainment (Lin Zhenzhen/Wen Mengsha/Photo) Recently, the youth drama “Twenty Do Not Confused 2” starring Guan Xiaotong, Bu Guanjin, Dong Siyi, Xu Mengjie, Li Junxian, Fei Qiming, etc. is being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV.

In the play, Qi Song, played by Fei Qiming, has completed the transformation from a worker to an entrepreneur, and can be regarded as a representative of today’s young people’s “rectification of the workplace”. In Fei Qiming’s view, the reference value of Qi Song’s role to workplace people is that “everyone should properly learn to refuse and learn to be themselves”.

Talking about the little story on the set of “Twenty Do Not Confused 2”, Fei Qiming broke the news that Dong Siyi was “responsible for internet speed”. He knew all the stalks.

Fei Qiming of 8G surfing also shared a recent interesting story. After chasing a local short drama on a short video platform, he not only paid attention to the public account where the advertisement jumped, but also spent 35 yuan to recharge the membership, and finished 108 episodes. After all, he also analyzed with everyone seriously: “We can draw some experience and lessons from the roles played by different themes, different types, and different actors. For example, you must not act like this when you are acting.”

Dialogue with Fei Qiming: After receiving “Da Ming under the Microscope”, there is also a trace of pain in the happiness

Sohu Entertainment: “Twenty Not Confused” is a very popular work. What is your first impression of this big IP?

Fei Qiming: When I was watching the first part, I was thinking about the filming of the first part of “Twenty Do Not Confused”. Can I cooperate with Ningmeng after that, and then I went to the audition.

Sohu Entertainment: It’s a dream come true.

Fei Qiming: But it’s also an audition, yes, it’s a dream come true.

Sohu Entertainment: Because your usual internet personality is more fashionable, handsome and cute.

Fei Qiming: Fashionable, handsome, cute, okay.

Sohu Entertainment: Then Qi Song is a relatively growing character, so what kind of temperament did you show in the later stage when you auditioned and won the role?

Fei Qiming: Maybe I like my fashion, handsome and cute.

Sohu Entertainment: Now there is a small social animal, they are going to ask you for leave, and they used four very outrageous reasons.

Fei Qiming: I am the boss now.

Sohu Entertainment: Yes, you are now the boss of Qi Song, the later boss of Qi Song.

Fei Qiming: I’m the boss, I want, I want to sit here very dignified, come, come, ask for leave, ask for leave, come.

Sohu Entertainment: The first one, the first employee A, the reason for his leave is that I am going to quarrel with the community property. Then employee B came and said that I was going back to my hometown to harvest rice. The third employee said that today is my love anniversary and I have to take time off to go on a date. The fourth is that my pet is lost and I really have to find it. What kind of leave will you approve?

Fei Qiming: All are approved, but I have to comment below each approval. For example, the first one said that I would go home and quarrel with the property. Then you have to be my employee, you can’t lose a fight. It is the proof that you won the quarrel, put a mobile phone in your pocket: “Boss, I won.”

Sohu Entertainment: Can I go to the job tomorrow?

Fei Qiming: Then I have to have a company first.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you have any small goals and big plans for your career? Set a small goal and hold shares in Yixin Entertainment?

Fei Qiming: Is this really conceivable? I said that I hold shares, then everyone gets off work, leaves, and goes home. This year’s salary will be paid to you for 13 months.

Staff: Thank you boss.

Fei Qiming: No thanks, no thanks, you’re welcome, go to Boss Yang for approval. Sorry bosses, sorry bosses.

Sohu Entertainment: If you were the boss, who would you most like to perform at the company’s annual meeting?

Fei Qiming: My agent is very good at singing and dancing. Yes, if everyone asks her to perform a show, she has no problem at all. Yes, sing a three-segment high note, and then dance a Popping, whatever you want. Come on, yes.

Sohu Entertainment: Then don’t you feel a little sense of crisis?

Fei Qiming: That’s why I’m a worker, so I’m very cautious, but I don’t dare.

Sohu Entertainment: What reference value do you think Qi Song’s experience has for working people?

Fei Qiming: I think everyone should learn to refuse and learn to be themselves properly, yes, don’t let yourself be hurt, if you feel that you are uncomfortable in this workplace, you have been hurt, and you are not making money , then why don’t you go, right, don’t wrong yourself, I think there are many ways to let yourself do the work you want to do.

Sohu Entertainment: Then can you predict which plots the following bullet screens will appear in the play?

Fei Qiming: Good.

Sohu Entertainment: The first one is “Qi Song is like my Internet mouth substitute.”

Fei Qiming: That might be…

Sohu Entertainment: Curse the boss.

Fei Qiming: Just talk to the boss, that is, don’t scold the boss, don’t use the word like this.

Sohu Entertainment: I’m not scolding the boss, sorry.

Fei Qiming: When we communicate with the boss normally to obtain our rights and interests.

Sohu Entertainment: When we are managing upwards.

Fei Qiming: Yes, yes.

Sohu Entertainment: “This is really not ordinary acting, this is Wang Weishi’s acting.”

Fei Qiming: What is the meaning of this sentence? It’s true, it’s talking positively, it’s not ironic, is it?

Sohu Entertainment: No, do you think I’m yin and yang?

Fei Qiming: I dare not say that.

Sohu Entertainment: I don’t. It’s that legendary acting.

Fei Qiming: Then I think that scene, you should also think it is very powerful. It’s that Xiaobu and Jiang Xiaoguo. After I left, the boss was still trying to figure out how to PUA her, and then she was a big uprising at the dinner table. .

Sohu Entertainment: Who do you think has the fastest internet speed among you?

Fei Qiming: Dong Siyi, she knows all the stalks, and she is brave.

Sohu Entertainment: Is there any bold stalk?

Fei Qiming: Darling, do you want to be here?

Sohu Entertainment: It can’t be broadcast, it can’t be broadcast, this is not up to the broadcast standard.

Fei Qiming: Yes, it is not up to the standard.

Sohu Entertainment: Then what is your responsibility?

Fei Qiming: Let’s take care of the decibels. When we were together, the director would hold the walkie-talkie and shouted, “Be quiet, it’s so noisy” from the walkie-talkie.

Sohu Entertainment: You said before that you wanted to play a young hero in ancient costume, and then you received “Da Ming under the Microscope”.

Fei Qiming: Yes.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you feel very happy?

Fei Qiming: Yes, it is happy, but there is also a trace of pain in happiness. Because the costume drama really has to say that it wears that headgear, it is true that the hairline will move back, it will move, it will move.

Sohu Entertainment: You said it several times, I know.

Fei Qiming: It’s moving backwards visible to the naked eye.

Sohu Entertainment: So are you worried?

Fei Qiming: I was worried about this. I was worried before the costume shoot, but I became more and more worried after the costume shoot. I really want to get a shave, I just want to see how ugly it is.

Sohu Entertainment: Your hairline is about to move backwards, sorry, sorry teacher, what you just said.

Fei Qiming: No, I am being interviewed, why are you attacking me? No, I shaved a board inch, I just shaved it, I didn’t pull out the hair follicles, right, and I wouldn’t shave a board inch without even growing the hair.

Sohu Entertainment: If you were to write a script about Who Are You in Rebirth, how would you design the plot?

Fei Qiming: Revenge of Rebirth.

Sohu Entertainment: There is enough soil. The first episode, how to design the shining appearance.

Fei Qiming: In general, this kind of rebirth drama is all about falling into the water and getting an electric shock. where am i? Young Master, Young Master, you have been sick for a long time, you have been in a coma for many days, what should I do, what should I do? Then you will ask, who am I? What is my name? What age is it now? What year is it now? where am i? who I am?

Sohu Entertainment: Then he answered your questions.

Fei Qiming: Then, ah, it hurts, it hurts, then I fainted, then woke up, and then all the memories in my mind overlapped, I want revenge, I want revenge. Exaggerated?

Sohu Entertainment: I think it’s very good. I’m looking forward to your shooting. I must shoot it. Let’s shoot one.

Fei Qiming: I think, I think maybe this theme will explode, and it is trendy to the extreme.

Sohu Entertainment: I am a local dog, I love to watch.

Fei Qiming: Let me tell you, I will tell you a really funny thing. I have been on a short video platform recently, and it often has short dramas with vertical screen. It is too earthy, really too It’s dirty, but it’s too high. Let me tell you, the second young master and the eldest princess of whose family, and then said that my father wanted to test whether I could inherit the family’s property, and got me a company as a waiter or a cleaner, and then I was arrested. Peer bullying. Each episode is one or two minutes of this kind of short drama, and then in order to watch it, I followed an official account and charged 35 yuan for membership, 108 episodes. Let’s be serious, we can draw some experience and lessons from these different themes, different types, and roles played by different actors. Yes, for example, you must not act like this when you are acting.

Sohu Entertainment: negative teaching materials.