Recently, Li Wenhan was a guest on Sohu Video's self-produced variety show "Take it away!" superstar". In the program, Li Wenhan chatted about the variety show "The Man Doing Housework 4" a bunch of interesting things, and quickly took it to the point of laughter.
Li Wenhan, Wu Dajing and Tang Jiuzhou joined together to form “Da Tang Jing Li”. All the comedians acted as comedians, and were ridiculed by netizens for not being too smart. In this regard, Li Wenhan said: “We are deeply hidden. The undisclosed, wise and foolish type.”
This time, Li Wenhan was sent by the boss Du Hua to the housework college for further study, and was voted by netizens to blindly guess that he would be the candidate for “fried kitchen”, which led him to “speak injustice” for himself, laughing that he is actually a talented chef. He is also busy refuting rumors about the lack of romantic cells. In the scenario simulation interpretation, the true feelings show the demeanor of a romantic physique king, and the charm value is up.
Regarding the compliments of “Li Wenhan’s prosperous beauty” and “Li Wenhan is a little expert in housework”, he said that he would like to manually forward the latter, and responded aggressively: “Prosperous beauty is something that everyone knows and does not need to be forwarded. “
If you get Ms. Du Hua’s one-day experience card, what do you want to do most? In this regard, Li Wenhan put on the wings of his imagination, and the corner of his mouth rose wildly: “I will give all my shares to Li Wenhan!”
Sohu Entertainment: How many percent of the students who were sent to the Housework College by Mother Du this time were voluntary?
Li Wenhan: It’s all voluntary, in order to improve my housework ability.
Sohu Entertainment: There was a poll before to let everyone guess whether your cooking skills are “Fried Kitchen” or “Master Chef”, but I didn’t expect “Fried Kitchen” to win.
Li Wenhan: They have no confidence in me. First of all, I want to solemnly declare my personality. I am a talented player, so my cooking talent is very high. What I am good at is putting dishes in.
Sohu Entertainment: You are not very convinced by the voting results, are you?
Li Wenhan: That’s right!
Sohu Entertainment: Some comments on the Internet say that “Datang Jingli” doesn’t look very smart. Do you have any refutation for this?
Li Wenhan: Are we not smart yet? The three of us are the kind of people with relatively high IQs, with relatively high IQs.
Sohu Entertainment: Is there any specific thing that can show your ingenuity?
Li Wenhan: We are the type that hides deep and is wise but foolish.
Sohu Entertainment: Did anything happen in the housework school this time that would make others say “Wow, this is too awesome!”?
Li Wenhan: Gacha, I twisted several badges.
Sohu Entertainment: What percentage of your family members usually do housework?
Li Wenhan: Usually, my father does it, and my mother also does a little.
Sohu Entertainment: Do you think it is very hard for your father to do housework?
Li Wenhan: The main reason is that I am not at home. If I am at home, I will definitely rush to do housework.
Sohu Entertainment: Some people say that you lack romantic cells…
Li Wenhan: Anyone? Who is it? Let him come out and confront me, stand here.
Sohu Entertainment: We now have a chance for you to overturn his idea. There are a few small questions that can be answered. The first question is, what do you do when a girl accidentally breaks an expensive plate while washing dishes?
Li Wenhan: Oh, did you get your hands on it?
Sohu Entertainment: The second question is, what do you do when a girl accidentally brushes your favorite shoes?
Li Wenhan: Oh, did you break your hand?
Sohu Entertainment: Will brushing shoes hurt my hands?
Li Wenhan: I don’t care, I have to care about her!
Sohu Entertainment: When a girl is cooking, she accidentally treats salt as sugar…
Li Wenhan: It’s okay, just neutralize it. I just learned that if you put too much salt, you can neutralize it with sugar, and it will become more and more rich in the end. It was originally salty, and it became rich with a little sugar, and I was able to adjust it well.
Sohu Entertainment: Use three sentences to make children who don’t like to do housework immediately get up and do housework.
Li Wenhan: Do you believe in light? If you believe it, get up and do it.
Sohu Entertainment: Is it to mobilize them with positive topics that they are more interested in?
Li Wenhan: Anything can be rounded up by you.
Sohu Entertainment: There are stir-fried enamel bowls in the front, and steel balls and shoes in the back. Do you have any excuses for these two behaviors?
Li Wenhan: The steel ball is not my original intention. It is for me to choose the props. I don’t know that I have to brush my shoes. I may know. But then the steel ball asked me to choose it, so I did.
Sohu Entertainment: Is there anything that sounds outrageous, but if it was done by Li Wenhan, it would feel normal?
Li Wenhan: The steel ball brushes the shoes.
Sohu Entertainment: We will try your proposal next time.
Li Wenhan: You should get a cheap shoe brush first, don’t pick an expensive brush.
Sohu Entertainment: When two different compliments, “Li Wenhan’s prosperous beauty” and “Li Wenhan is a small housework expert” appeared on the Internet, which one would make you feel that you couldn’t help but want to forward it?
Li Wenhan: Prosperous beauty. No, no, no, it’s a little expert in housework. Beauty in a prosperous age is something everyone knows, and it doesn’t need to be forwarded.
Sohu Entertainment: After watching “Meet You”, everyone thinks it looks good, but there may be some plots that have not been cut into and have no chance to show to the audience. Do you feel regretful?
Li Wenhan: There will definitely be regrets, but the production team must have their ideas.
Sohu Entertainment: During the previous road show, the children said that the muscles before were very good, but now there may not be as many as before. Will you be injured?
Li Wenhan: No, no, go to the gym tonight!
Sohu Entertainment: Two days ago, you wore a wig with a long black and straight look, which fascinated many people. Do you think wearing a wig is particularly attractive?
Li Wenhan: When I wear a wig, I look like “Wu Tian”, the villain in “Journey to the West”, played by Mr. Heizi, very handsome, very like a rocker.
Sohu Entertainment: When big data recommends Li Wenhan’s nonsense collection, how long do you think this video will be?
Li Wenhan: I’m usually quite quiet and self-disciplined. I’m afraid, I don’t think you can cut it out.
Sohu Entertainment: Everyone is sculpting a dog or a rabbit…
Li Wenhan: I only know clay sculpture.
Sohu Entertainment: If you get Ms. Du Hua’s one-day experience card, what do you want to do most?
Li Wenhan: The day I become Du Hua, I will give all my shares to Li Wenhan! (laugh)