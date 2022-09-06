Original title: Take it away!Big Star | Li Wenhan boasted of his romantic physique and responded with laughter to get Du Hua’s one-day experience card

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Text) Recently, Li Wenhan was a guest on Sohu Video’s self-produced variety show “Take it away!” superstar”. In the program, Li Wenhan chatted about the variety show “The Man Doing Housework 4” a bunch of interesting things, and quickly took it to the point of laughter.

Li Wenhan, Wu Dajing and Tang Jiuzhou joined together to form “Da Tang Jing Li”. All the comedians acted as comedians, and were ridiculed by netizens for not being too smart. In this regard, Li Wenhan said: “We are deeply hidden. The undisclosed, wise and foolish type.”

This time, Li Wenhan was sent by the boss Du Hua to the housework college for further study, and was voted by netizens to blindly guess that he would be the candidate for “fried kitchen”, which led him to “speak injustice” for himself, laughing that he is actually a talented chef. He is also busy refuting rumors about the lack of romantic cells. In the scenario simulation interpretation, the true feelings show the demeanor of a romantic physique king, and the charm value is up.

Regarding the compliments of “Li Wenhan’s prosperous beauty” and “Li Wenhan is a little expert in housework”, he said that he would like to manually forward the latter, and responded aggressively: “Prosperous beauty is something that everyone knows and does not need to be forwarded. “

If you get Ms. Du Hua’s one-day experience card, what do you want to do most? In this regard, Li Wenhan put on the wings of his imagination, and the corner of his mouth rose wildly: “I will give all my shares to Li Wenhan!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

