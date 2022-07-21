Original title: Take it away!Big Star | Tranquility: I don’t understand the “Sister Lang” competition system, it will be sad for my sister to be eliminated

Sohu Entertainment Zhuangao (Jiang Jiamin / Wen) Recently, Ning Jing was a guest on Sohu Video’s self-produced variety show “Hold it away!” superstar”. In the program, Tranquility shared a lot of behind-the-scenes stories about participating in the third season of “Riding the Wind and Waves”. Ning Ning admitted that she had not understood the competition system since she participated in the first season of “Sister Lang”, and she has not understood it until now, although everyone thinks that she understands her by heart and is really a pure comedian. At the same time, she also said that when her sister was eliminated, she would feel sad to varying degrees.

The second time I came to participate in “Riding the Wind and Waves”, Tranquility actually hesitated for a long time because “I didn’t understand the competition system”. In fact, when I participated in the first season of “Sister Lang”, Tranquility didn’t understand it, and I still don’t understand it to this day, “But I don’t know why, even the director team thinks I’m the only one who understands it.” It can only be said that Ning Jing’s appearance in the show every time is too “deceptive”.

Now that the show is here, Ning Jing has completely handed himself over to the show team. “You have participated in many such reality shows, variety shows, and performances. You can’t stretch your arms so long and intervene everywhere.” After the show was broadcast, Tranquility wouldn’t watch it either, “I won’t watch it, because I don’t think I have the power to return to the sky. What I can do, maybe what I can do is to silently prepare for it.”

Every time a sister leaves, Tranquility admits frankly: “I just feel sad to varying degrees, but I don’t like that kind of goodbye gifts, (or) saying you work hard, you can shine wherever you are, I don’t want to say such nonsense either. Or that this stage is not suitable for you, and other places are suitable for you, I can’t say it, I don’t like that scene.”

See also Italy, have you ever been happier than this? Dialogue Tranquility: It’s too far from being an all-around artist, so I just keep rushing forward Sohu Entertainment: You have already participated in the first season of “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”. What attracts you to the new season? Tranquility: There are still many points that attract me, but of course, there are also many points that make me take a step back. In fact, I hesitated for a long time. Sohu Entertainment: Then what is your hesitant point? Tranquility: Because I may not have understood the format, I also asked myself a lot of why. Sohu Entertainment: It takes more effort to understand this competition system than to do a good job of the stage? Tranquility: I don’t understand it anyway. In fact, I didn’t understand it too much when I was in “Sister Lang 1”, but I don’t know why, even the director team thinks I understand it alone. I think it’s so coincidental? Is this show made for me? But I never got it. Sohu Entertainment: After you come, will you feel any different from the first season? Tranquility: I feel like I give myself to the film crew, because I am completely the same as the original crew. Sohu Entertainment: It’s still as casual as the first season said, right? Tranquility: Yes, you have participated in many such reality shows, variety shows, and performances. You can’t stretch your arms and arms so long and interfere everywhere. Sohu Entertainment: Will you watch each episode after it airs? Will you be satisfied with their clips? Tranquility: I won’t watch it, of course the team will watch it, because I don’t think there is any power to return to the sky. Now this is what everyone sees. What I can do, what I can do is to prepare silently. Sohu Entertainment: In fact, everyone will think that you are very smart, especially you will use your own mind to shoot Bin’s absence. See also Helping TVB as a host is surrounded by netizens, Eric Kwok is not hurting the mood to get his dog out of the street to eat good | 娱乐圈事 Tranquility: I laughed out loud when I listened to everyone’s discussion. Do you know what stealing music is? Because I don’t think I’m that great. Sohu Entertainment: Do you think that you are just lucky, not really wise? Tranquility: In terms of luck, it’s not very active. I think in that position, we really think actively. Because only in this way can we save another thing that we think is not bad, a work. Because the program group basically belongs to the program group without script, if I rely on luck to win (win) the small battle, it is a bit too passive, that is not the spirit of my sister. I still feel that my sister has a kind of momentum and a kind of spirit in it. Sohu Entertainment: Everyone will think that you are a very magnanimous person. You also said that you have a high status even today, but why are you still worried or worried? Tranquility: This is what I think is my biggest problem right now, and it’s also my biggest strength. I at least keep a sense of freshness in everything. I feel like I’m new to the industry, I don’t know much about the industry. I think I’m lucky, I’m not that smart, I don’t want to know that much, I don’t want to predict anything, I don’t have a script, I just like improvisation. Then I positioned myself as, I want to be an excellent artist, but it’s easier said than done? First, I can’t speak cross talk, and second, I can’t sing, right? Many things are learned now, or in other words, if you haven’t had the chance to learn it, you have to learn it now and sell it now. Like variety shows, reality shows, performances, etc., I am so active because I just think, if I can actively cooperate, am I a step closer to being a good artist. I just don’t think I’m just a simple actor anyway, but I don’t want to admit that I’m a singer, let alone a dancer, but what I want in my heart is to be an artist. See also Niam Hub, the online stores with the sales agents platform Sohu Entertainment: Do you think you are an all-around entertainer? Tranquility: too far, too far. Because it is so far away, I have such a great strength to tinker with it and I keep going forward. Sohu Entertainment: Have you seen netizens compare your appearance to Minions? Tranquility: I have this, the team showed it to me, and we still have a little response. I think that one is very cute. Did I rub off on its popularity? Or its heat has passed, and it has rubbed into my heat again. I think I like that look, it’s a bob with bangs. Sohu Entertainment: As the captain this season, if you saw your team’s sister leave, would you feel remorse in your heart? Tranquility: Your question is very sharp, I just feel sad to varying degrees, but I don’t like that kind of farewell gift, I refused, everyone gave a gift when they said goodbye, completely refused. What do I say, I have to say goodbye when I send people away, and I also give you gifts, saying that if you work hard, you can shine wherever you are. I don’t want to say such nonsense, or that this stage is not suitable for you, and other places are suitable for you. I can’t tell you the truth, I don’t like that scene. So once, I felt that the program team had fully considered this point, and they didn’t let me go out to face it. When I came out at the time, I said something, someone has already been eliminated, I don’t know. On the one hand, I secretly thank them in my heart for not letting me face that scene. I am actually contradictory. I think a good actor must be sensitive and contradictory. If he doesn't have these two points, he is extra smooth, extra silky, he must not do well.

