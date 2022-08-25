Original title: Take it away!Big star | Zhang Yunlong does not expect “explosion”, but wants to live a stable life and wants to try to write a script as a new director

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Wen Mason/Photo) Recently, Zhang Yunlong was a guest on Sohu Video’s self-produced variety show “Hold it away!” superstar”. In the show, Zhang Yunlong talked about the touching design of “Luo Shaochuan” in the new drama “The Great Detective of the Republic of China“, and revealed that he would like to try the villain role in the future. When asked if he was looking forward to a hit drama, he laughed and said, “Don’t explode, don’t go on the hot search.” He wanted to live a steady and stable life. The director’s dream is still in his heart. Zhang Yunlong said frankly that he hopes to write a script and become a new director before the age of 40.

Earlier, “Qiao Chusheng” in “The Detective of the Republic of China” won thousands of favorites from the audience. This time, Zhang Yunlong’s “The Great Detective of the Republic of China” made people chase them like crazy. In Zhang Yunlong’s opinion, Luo Shaochuan’s personality is different from Qiao Chusheng. Qiao Chusheng has experience and a calm personality, while Luo Shaochuan is cheerful and outgoing. Zhang Yunlong couldn’t help but joke that one of the functions of the character is to provide wrong answers.

In recent years, Zhang Yunlong has been daring to break through the drama path and try different types of roles to impress the audience. He admitted that the role he most wants to play is the villain, and he has an obsession: “I want to play the villain in a drama that can win awards.” When asked at the age of 40 The wish that he wanted to achieve before, he said frankly: “Write a script and be a new director.”

During the entire dialogue, Zhang Yunlong was relaxed and expressed his own opinions in a true and lovely manner. He said that as more and more people like it, “there are more people who have objections to me.” The appearance of various voices did not disturb his life, all the folds can be ironed out, and the mentality remains the same. Peaceful Buddhism, “You can’t be angry with that, life is too short, let yourself live happily and focus on your life.”

Zhang Yunlong once outputted a golden sentence in an interview – if the actor’s line is not popular, it is “death”, and if it is popular, it is better to die than life. Are you now expecting a hit drama to make yourself “better to die”? In this regard, he was afraid: “Don’t explode now, I want to live a stable life, do my job well, and God has its own arrangements.”

Dialogue with Zhang Yunlong:

Want to play the villain in an award-winning drama, denying it is a “debris flow in the interview world“

Sohu Entertainment: What do you think are the responsibilities of Situ Yan, Luo Shaochuan and Zhou Mowan in the investigation team?

Zhang Yunlong: Situ Yan must be responsible for brain power, sister Zhang (Xin Yu) is responsible for beauty, and I am responsible for atmosphere.

Sohu Entertainment: Describe the investigation trio in one word?

Zhang Yunlong: There are three uneven people in terms of height, personality, IQ, and emotional intelligence.

Sohu Entertainment: Out of the eight cases, which one did you like the most?

Zhang Yunlong: I would take pictures of the campus cases more easily, and I could sleep until I was full every day.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you also belong to the atmosphere group in this case?

Zhang Yunlong: Provide a wrong answer and lead to a correct answer. I basically use this function in the whole play. Say the wrong answer first, Situ Yan said it was wrong, the truth of the matter is this.

Sohu Entertainment: As an excellent detective, on a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your logical ability? Are you a rational or emotional person?

Zhang Yunlong: I have 1 point, I am not suitable for reasoning, the logic is too poor, and it is too emotional, especially emotional. Yes, I am emotional.

Sohu Entertainment: Because they are all about the detectives of the Republic of China, what do you think is the difference between Qiao Chusheng and Luo Shaochuan?

Zhang Yunlong: They are completely different, but they are relatively wealthy (laughs). Qiao Chusheng of “The Detective of the Republic of China” is such a person who has experience and goes inward. But “The Great Detective of the Republic of China” is relatively depressing because of the whole incident, including other characters’ personalities. The director said before filming that he had considered whether to continue Qiao Chusheng’s character, but he later found it to be particularly inappropriate, because if all the People tend to go inward, so I can’t watch this show, it’s too dull. The director said, or you can change your character, adjust the role, and break the rhythm. I said yes, so his personality will be more cheerful, a little outgoing, and sometimes a rookie.

Sohu Entertainment: Which character is more like you?

Zhang Yunlong: Because I am a Pisces, and now the rising Gemini, in fact, have similarities.

Sohu Entertainment: Pisces late at night, Gemini during the day?

Zhang Yunlong: Happy late at night, then emo during the day.

Sohu Entertainment: Zhang Xinyu explained in the tidbits why boys start to make some small movements when they are walking, such as punching left and right, and suddenly starting to shoot in the air. Do you usually have such small unconscious movements?

Zhang Yunlong: Air shots are occasional shots and punches, just to show your masculinity, and suddenly you have to do it without any reason. (laugh)

Sohu Entertainment: Is there any type of role that you want to play but haven’t played before?

Zhang Yunlong: The villain, the villain who happened for a reason, the villain who had to do it.

Sohu Entertainment: In what type of drama do you want to play the villain?

Zhang Yunlong: I want to play the villain in an award-winning drama, and I have an obsession.

Sohu Entertainment: In your previous interviews, you always said that you have a dream of being a director. How is the progress of this dream now?

Zhang Yunlong: Yes, I have been thinking about it.

Sohu Entertainment: Did you write it?

Zhang Yunlong: No, I can’t write it, it’s stuck on the first word. My heart has already finished acting, so I can’t write it out.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you have any wish to be fulfilled before the age of 40?

Zhang Yunlong: Write a script and be a new director.

Sohu Entertainment: When do you plan to start? 34 years old this year.

Zhang Yunlong: Why do you say this (laughs). Is there not much time left for me? There are still six years. If you use three years to polish a script, and then shoot it… (Three years?) I have to shoot for three years, you help me cast it (laughs). three months.

Sohu Entertainment: Would you like to draw a pie for everyone? When will you be able to see your directorial debut?

Zhang Yunlong: I never set up a flag, it is easy to fall, so I don’t make promises. I must do one before I die anyway.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you want to fulfill your wish?

Zhang Yunlong: Last Wish. The first item on the bucket list (laughs).

Sohu Entertainment: In recent years, your exposure in the public eye has increased, and more and more people know you. Has your life changed because of these?

Zhang Yunlong: Nothing has changed, and there are more people who have objections to me.

Sohu Entertainment: There are many people who like you.

Zhang Yunlong: Yes, as many people like you, as many people hate you.

Sohu Entertainment: What do you want to say to those who like you?

Zhang Yunlong: Thank you, thank you for your love.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you always focus on some online comments about you?

Zhang Yunlong: I did it before, and I won’t later. I can’t be angry with that, life is too short, there is no need to watch those bad things, let yourself live happily. I like my friends too, I hope everyone is happy and focus on their own lives.

Sohu Entertainment: Will it cause some trouble for you if the barrage or comments are not within your expectations?

Zhang Yunlong: I will scold them in my heart, but I won’t show it.

Sohu Entertainment: Have you seen some speeches in your own comment area that impress you and make you feel dangerous?

Zhang Yunlong: That’s fine, but it’s not.

Sohu Entertainment: Then your comment area is more restrained, right? Everyone is afraid that you will hate him.

Zhang Yunlong: Everyone wants me to hate them. This is our normal communication. They like this way of communication, and I also like to cooperate with them. It’s just friends, so there’s no need to act like that. I think it’s pretty good to joke around with friends.

Sohu Entertainment: When you were interviewing before, you said that “life is better than death”, are you still looking forward to a hit drama to make yourself “life is better than death”?

Zhang Yunlong: I’m afraid, don’t explode now, don’t be on the hot search, be down-to-earth and live your life well. I want to live a safe and secure life, nothing is as good as peace. Do not tangle every day, maintain a happy and relaxed attitude, do your own work, and God will arrange it.

Sohu Entertainment: Why have you suddenly become so Buddhist now?

Zhang Yunlong: What suddenly? (I feel like this was not the case when I interviewed you before) Young people, young people don’t understand life.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you want to withdraw your previous dangerous remarks?

Zhang Yunlong: I think, I want to slap myself twice, how can I say such childish and stupid words, people who don’t understand the suffering of the world at all, talk nonsense.

Sohu Entertainment: The Internet has memories. Is there anything you want to destroy from the Internet?

Zhang Yunlong: What I want to destroy the most is the ugly picture of the airport. Wow, it’s so stupid and ugly.

Sohu Entertainment: It was previously called “the mudslide in the interview world“, how do you evaluate your performance today?

Zhang Yunlong: How sincere my answer is, where is the mudslide? This is very well said.

Quick question and quick answer:

Tough guys don’t act like spoilers, they will take the initiative to confess when they meet someone they like

Sohu Entertainment: Who is the least timid in the entire crew?

Zhang Yunlong: Zhang Xinyu.

Sohu Entertainment: What is the most brain-burning case in “The Great Detective of the Republic of China“?

Zhang Yunlong: They all burn their brains.

Sohu Entertainment: “Mom loves you” and “Husband marry me” which one is the most unacceptable?

Zhang Yunlong: I can’t accept it.

Sohu Entertainment: If WeChat received 99+ from the other party, what do you think happened?

Zhang Yunlong: He was kidnapped. (You were kidnapped?) Him.

Sohu Entertainment: What do you think is the best part of your appearance?

Zhang Yunlong: The temples.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you think you have a low laugh?

Zhang Yunlong: High!

Sohu Entertainment: When was the last time you forced a smile on your face?

Zhang Yunlong: Cooperate with other people’s performances.

Sohu Entertainment: I think you are connoting me (laughs).

Zhang Yunlong: Hahaha.

Sohu Entertainment: Will you take the initiative to confess when you meet someone you like?

Zhang Yunlong: Yes.

Sohu Entertainment: What expressions do you make when you act like a baby?

Zhang Yunlong: First of all, I will not act like a spoiled child. When have you ever seen a tough guy act like a spoiled child?

Sohu Entertainment: The “Chiu Mi” of Bai Jingting.

Zhang Yunlong: Chimi? (laugh)

Sohu Entertainment: How would you react if you eat melons on yourself?

Zhang Yunlong: Heaven has reincarnation.

Sohu Entertainment: Have you read some rumors about yourself on the Internet?

Zhang Yunlong: Too many. (Will there be an urge to refute rumors?) If you can’t beat them, you should honestly admit defeat. I was wrong, let me go, if you can’t beat it, you can hide.

Sohu Entertainment: I thought you couldn’t beat it, so join?

