TAKE THE A-TRAIN FESTIVAL 2023 – Cross-style diversity – mica

For nine years now, the district of Elisabeth-Vorstadt has been awarded the TAKE THE A‐TRAIN Festival (TTAT) for several days in September to Salzburg’s musical hotspot. Due to the low-threshold access and the use of many unusual venues, including in social hotspots such as the station forecourt, the festival reaches a wide variety of population groups.

The festival program once again breaks through genre boundaries when it oscillates between contemporary new music, jazz, electronics, world music, but also pop and indie rock. From soft and loud tones, from up-and-coming “local heroes” to new musical discoveries to internationally successful bands TTAT again a diverse program on the different stages.

As part of the festival this year, several pieces will be premiered by local artists, such as the interdisciplinary work “CHOREOSONIC” or the co-production “Dystopien II” by the Salzburg Ensemble for New Music NAMES in collaboration with the French formation K-UBIK.

Matthias Leboucher, founding member of NAMESis also with the Salzburg Funk-Fusion-Formation MASHED PEAS (feat. Anna Buchegger) on a TTAT‐ appear on stage and is thus an example of the active and diverse local scene, which from TTAT‐ Festival is presented. This also includes Stephan Kondert from Salzburg, who is now working in New York and who is also premiered his project “SKxANGELITE” with a Bulgarian women’s choir.

With acts like Bipolar Feminin, Endless Wellness, Tereza and Takeshi’s Cashew want that TTAT live up to its reputation as a discovery festival again this year.

In addition, the line up will be complemented by successful international artists such as Mansur Brown, Youngsters, Embryo and much more completed.

With this diverse program, the festival is attracting a very diverse audience from home and abroad for the 9th time. Around 15,000 people of all ages enjoy the special ambience of the festival with up to 40 individual events, some with free admission. This low-threshold access enables people with low incomes in particular to access art and culture. An aspect that is gaining additional importance against the background of ongoing acute inflation.

TAKE THE A-TRAIN FESTIVAL #9 – 2023

Kick-Off Weekend:

Fre, 08.09.2023

BIPOLAR FEMININ, ENDLESS WELLNESS (Jazzit)

Sam, 09.09.2023

VINYL & LABEL MARKET, MINERVA RECORDS INVITES: TEREZA (Jazzit)

ATTWENGER (Brewery Trumer)

Festival:

Wed, 09/13/2023

NAMES – K-ubik: Dystopien II (Jazzit)

Don, 14.09.2023

EMBRYO (Haus Elisabeth)

COOBOLT (Arte Hotel Rooftop Bar)

TAKESHI’S CASHEW (Jazzit)

Fre, 15.09.2023

BRASS RIOT (Main Stage Hbf)

SKxANGELITE feat. 4 BULGARIAN VOICES (Main Stage Hbf)

JAVENTU (Salon Hohenstauffen)

MATTHEO HAITZMANN: THOSE WE LOST (Carla Velorep)

JAVENTU (Salon Hohenstauffen)

ORGANIC FUZZ (Hotel Europa)

ENORM X TTAT (bicycle garage central station)

CINEMA NEXT pres. CITY WALK WITH MUSIC VIDEOS (Jazzit)

T.O.L. SESSIONS (Arte Hotel Rooftop Bar)

LEA’S APARTMENT (Carla Velorep)

T.O.L. SESSIONS (Arte Hotel Rooftop Bar)

CYRIL CYRIL (Jazzit)

MANSUR BROWN (Jazzit)

NIGHTTRAIN W/ WONDERBAG + NIGHT MUSIC (Jazzit)

Sam, 16.09.2023

EXPRESS BRASS BAND (Main Stage Hbf)

CHOREOSONIC (Hbf exit Lastenstrasse)

MASHED PEAS feat. ANNA BUCHEGGER (Main Stage Hbf)

SUBSYSTEM (Salon Hohenstauffen)

BIM BAM BLUES (Café Johann)

ENORM X TTAT (bicycle garage central station)

CINEMA NEXT pres. CITY WALK WITH MUSIC VIDEOS (Jazzit)

T.O.L. SESSIONS (Arte Hotel Rooftop Bar)

YOUNG TÖTTER (jazzite)

NIGHTTRAIN W/ ENORM DJs (Jazzit)

Son, 17.09.2023

SUNRISE CONCERT: FERSTL.DILLIER (Dance School Seifert Panoramabar)

++++

Links:

Take The A Train

Take The A Train (Facebook)

Take The A Train (Instagram)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

