Take the First Look at the Fear of God x adidas First Collaboration Shoes

Jerry Lorenzo’s personal brand Fear of God officially landed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles a few days ago and released the first fashion show to showcase the latest series “Collection 8”. A close-up gallery.

The official has not officially released the information about the name of the joint shoes, but judging from the outline of the high tube, it seems that Forum Hi is used as the base of creation, especially adding suede and translucent materials to continue the simple and high-end elements often used in Nike joint series in the past. The color scheme is based on Fear of God’s iconic neutral colors. In addition, the one-piece inner boot design frequently used in adidas shoes is also introduced to show a unique design vocabulary, and the three-dimensional three-line logo similar to claw marks is particularly eye-catching.

The latest Fear of God x adidas joint shoes have not yet released information on the sale, and interested readers may wish to pay attention to future reports.