Take the First Look at Virgil Abloh's Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 "Fur Style"
Take the First Look at Virgil Abloh's Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 "Fur Style"

Take the First Look at Virgil Abloh’s Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 “Fur Style”

A new iteration of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, designed by the late Virgil Abloh, has recently been revealed through the social media platform of Don C, a streetwear designer and creative design consultant for the NBA Chicago Bulls.

From the model pictures created by the sneaker account @ph__community, it can be clearly seen that this pair of styles named “Faux Fur” uses artificial fur with pink, yellow, and orange gradients to completely cover the upper, which can only be inferred from the heel and outsole The bottom should be the classic Air Force 1 model, and on the side, the blue line that jumps off the warm color base depicts the details like a Swoosh. The fluffy shape is quite avant-garde and eye-catching, and the slightly exposed shoelaces on the side also retain Virgil Abloh features.

It is currently uncertain whether this model will come out. If there is a chance to release it, industry insiders are expected to debut later this year. The detailed date and price information have yet to be officially released.

