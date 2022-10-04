YEEZY’s long-lost Season 9 series was officially unveiled at Paris Fashion Week. In addition to a series of clothing with distinctive silhouettes, brand shoes have always been the most concerned part of fans. Kanye West has brought innovative 3D to this season. Print boots.

The brand’s first 3D-printed shoe was created by YEEZY in partnership with emerging technology company Zellerfeld, who previously released 3D-printed shoes with Heron Preston and AMBUSH®. With Zellerfeld’s help, brands can move away from traditional shoemaking, cutting development time from months to weeks. While 3D printing has traditionally been used as a prototype for non-functional products, Zellerfeld’s technology is sufficient to create shoes that are stylish, functional and comfortable.

The YEEZY 3D printing shoes are made of minimalist all black, without any decorative patterns on the outside, and the boots are designed with a slightly curved arch on the collar. YEEZY has not yet announced the release information of this shoe, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to the relevant news.