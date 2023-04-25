Take the lead in Bephies Beauty Supply x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG new joint shoes

The latest Air Jordan 1 High OG joint shoes created by Union LA and Jordan Brand were first exposed this month. As more pictures are released, it seems that there will be more information about this joint name this time. In the design of the whole shoe, it can be seen that it is based on all-white leather. In addition to the woven elements running through the shoe body, the stitching under the collar is also a highlight. However, the green stitching extends to the heel, but you can see The suspected Bephies Beauty Supply logo appeared, so the shoes were speculated to be a tripartite joint name.

Bephies Beauty Supply is a street brand founded by Beth Birkett, the wife of Union LA principal Chris Gibbs. It has also cooperated with Jordan Brand in the past, so there is a tripartite Air Jordan 1 shoe, which does not seem to be so exciting. People are surprised. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.