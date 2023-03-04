Home Entertainment Take the lead in enjoying the new joint series of UNDERCOVER x fragment design
UNDERCOVER officially brought a new 2023 autumn and winter series at Paris Fashion Week earlier, including joint items with fragment design, which were also released together.

This season pays tribute to the British choir The Specials and the German orchestra Ash Ra Tempel. Fujiwara Hao specially used the music works of both parties to present the soundtrack of the show. Originally, they only planned to focus on music, but they finally cooperated with clothing.

You can see the off-white and brown checkerboard elements in the middle, which are inspired by the cover of Ash Ra Tempel founder Manuel Göttsching’s representative album “E2-E4”; then the coat used by Hiroshi Fujiwara is actually designed for women’s clothing, and the lining is There is also a checkerboard element, which is also suitable for men due to its larger size.

Finally, you can see different items such as scarves, jackets, and robes. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

