Take Two Announces New Game Set in the Middle-earth Universe

Take Two’s publishing company, Private Division, tweeted that it would collaborate with WetaWorkshop to release a new game set in the Middle-earth universe. More details will be disclosed in the future.

According to the official, the game is still in the early development stage, so there is no exact release time. However, the official said that this new work is expected to be released in Take Two’s 2024 fiscal year (April 2023 to March 2024).

Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Private Division at Take-Two, said: “We are delighted to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and famous universe. The Lord of the Rings IP has so many great stories, no No entity is better equipped to create a unique, new Middle-earth gaming experience than the team at Wētā Workshop.”

Amie Wolken, Director of Wētā Workshop Interactive, said: "It's been an honor to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one so different from what fans have played before. Explore Middle-earth like never before and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings."

