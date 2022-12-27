Takehiko Inoue’s new “Slam Dunk” theatrical version surpassed 5 billion at the Japanese box office: beat “Avatar 2”

The new theatrical version of “Slam Dunk” “Slam Dunk -The First Slam Dunk-” ranked first in Japanese theaters for four consecutive weekends.

The film sold 302,000 tickets over the weekend, earning 461,741,060 yen (approximately RMB 24.19 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 3,407,275 tickets until last weekend,The cumulative total box office is 5,067,029,010 yen (approximately RMB 265.45 million).

The film ranked first at the box office on its premiere weekend, when 847,000 tickets were sold over the weekend, earning 1,295,808,780 yen (approximately RMB 67.93 million).

The film premiered in Japan on Dec. 3, and was screened in 40 IMAX theaters across Japan, with Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 theaters. A Dolby Cinema screening was added on December 10th.

Makoto Shinkai’s “Journey to Suzuya” ranked No. 2 and has been in theaters for 7 weeks, with a total box office of more than 10 billion yen.

The manga-reformed live-action movie “Night Parade” ranked fourth and premiered this week, with a box office of 200 million yen in the first three days.

It is reported that in the Japanese market, the performance of the theatrical version of “Slam Dunk” also surpassed that of the Hollywood film “Avatar 2: The Way of Water”. Takehiko Inoue, the original author of “Slam Dunk”, directed by Takehiko Inoue, and composed by Satoshi Takebe and 10-FEET. The animation of “Slam Dunk” new movie will be released in Japan on December 3rd.