Recently, Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta rap group Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, USA, at the age of 28, which is undoubtedly a thunderbolt for the hip-hop music circle. As the promoter of many of the popular hip-hop techniques, Migos’ place in contemporary hip-hop culture is unquestionable. From Quavo’s mother’s basement to the Grammys, Migos took his brand and Atlanta rap to the world, redefining a new generation of rap music. Migos itself, represents a culture. This time Hypebeast will take you to understand 5 keywords about Migos.

Family

The three members of Migos are related, Quavo is Offset’s cousin, and the late Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew, and all three were raised by Quavo’s mother. The trio formed the rap group “Polo Club” in 2009 and changed their name to “Migos” the same year – from the Spanish word “Amigos”, which means “friend” (they live in Lawrenceville, a small town 30 miles from Atlanta). Lawrenceville), where there are many Latinos).

In 2020, when Migos released “Culture III”, Offset wrote “CULTURE 3 2020. LAST CHAPTER.” on the social platform, leading everyone to speculate that this may be an indirect announcement that “Culture III” will become the final chapter of the group. Although it has long been rumored that the group will be disbanded, and the three have released their own albums and developed their own careers, in an interview with “TMZ” this year, DJ Akademiks claimed that this situation is unlikely to happen, “Although they have some small differences, in the final analysis They’re family after all, and Offset confirmed that to me.”

Trying

Bando refers to an abandoned house and is used in Atlanta street circles to refer to the Trap House, which manufactures and sells drugs. Migos released his first mixtape album “Juug Season” in 2011, but Migos really started to gain traction with his second mixtape album “No Labal” released the following year. One of them was a single called “Bando” that made their name appear on major music stations. The reason why this song is so popular is because they found a trick to catch the ears – repeating a word or sentence in the Hook chorus part, this very brainwashing method is sought after. Later, Complex also produced a music short film for Migos, which recorded their experience of roaming the streets and making music in their early years. The name of the short film was “Bando”.

Versace

Migos, who has always been prolific, chased after the victory, and released the hit single “Versace”, which can be described as a “career turning point” in 2013, and it rushed to No. 99 on Billboard once it was released. It is also because of this song that the group has been linked to the “Versace” brand since then. The Versace brand quickly approached Migos to provide them with clothing and invited them to the show. That same year, a remix version of Drake’s cover further increased its popularity. This song was included in Migos’ third chapter mixtape album “Young Rich Niggas” released in the same year, which was also their first album released after signing with Quality Control Music label. It was scored 8 by famous music critic Brandon Soderberg. /10 high score.

Migos Flow

In addition to Migos’ own fame, “Versace” also brought a rap technique – triplet. Triplets are when a beat is divided into 3 tones instead of the usual 2 or 4. Migos is not the creator of this technique, in fact, as early as 1988, rapper Chuck D used triplet on the single “Bring the Noise”, but this song only made Triplet popular in the underground rap circle of the time. After a while. It was Migos that really made the triplet popular in hip-hop, and for this reason the technique is now often referred to as “Migos Flow” or “Versace Flow”. Now the triplet Flow has spread to all hip-hop circles, and it is even too “flood”. It can be seen in the songs of top rappers such as Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, which also laid the foundation for Migos in hip-hop culture. status.

Dabbing

In 2015, the United States set off a national “Dabbing” craze, and many athletes celebrated with this dance. And the popularity of this action is precisely because of Migos’ “Look At My Dab”, also they are only promoters rather than creators. Dabbing (Dab Dance) is a hip-hop dance in which the head is pressed down and the arms are raised back, similar to sneezing. It first originated from Atlanta, where there are many addicts. People would do this position when they sneeze when they are so hilarious, and then it gradually evolved into a dance move.