KPOP



Yuan

2023-03-15T11:42:00+08:00

On the morning of the 15th, HYBE Chairman Fang Si-hyuk participated in the Kwan Hoon Forum held at the Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Fang Shiye mentioned that he has been considering the acquisition of SM Entertainment since 2019. At that time, he proposed about 2 times, but was rejected. Last year, the issue of acquiring SM was discussed again, but as the speaker, from a future-oriented point of view, he said that he did not know whether the acquisition of SM was necessary, so it became far away. Not long ago, Lee Soo-man, the former executive producer of SM Entertainment, asked if he was interested in acquiring his own shares, and the acquisition was pushed forward after internal discussions.

(Source: HYBE, SM Entertainment)

(Extended reading: The new owner of SM is born! HYBE abandons the acquisition and turns to platform cooperation, and Kakao will become the largest shareholder! The key to the negotiation is “the financial power of the chaebol”)

And this acquisition battle seems to have caused great harm to SM artists and fans. Bang Si Hyuk also said: “Entertainment companies have made great contributions to the development of KPOP to the present, but it is the artists who have paid more for the entire industry. , they have contributed to the development of the industry through their own efforts.” At the same time, he congratulated BoA, which held its 20th anniversary concert last weekend.

He continued: “Despite irritating comments that see acquisitions as war, artists do their jobs while their hearts ache and fans continue to root for them, yet companies fail to take both artists and fans into account during the acquisition process Fang Si-hyuk said that he does not think the acquisition is a war, so from the perspective of the management, he feels very sad and sorry. He said: “Our essence is the happiness of artists and fans. I thought about this situation. It’s not correct, so I want to say sorry to them first.”

(Source: HYBE)

These remarks once again sparked heated discussions on the Korean Internet. Korean netizens: “Why did you do that in the first place?” Just don’t do it in the first place… What is this”, “Wow, unprecedented ugly”, “Ah, what are you talking about”, etc.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news