Taking advantage of the opportunity

Tuesday was the day of the lawyer and I believe that it would have been a good day for Dr. Ana María Figueroa, admitting the error of continuing stubbornly in her position in the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, to break the submission to Kirchnerism and imposing the dignity that without doubt picked up in so many years of hard work in the application of the law to achieve the truth resign as imposed by law refusing, with determination and courage, to do the dirty work imposed by that policy that led us to this situation of misery and absolute loss of credibility among the free countries of the world and voluntarily, rejecting any kind of pressure and I assure you that a heavy burden will be lifted.

The one who writes has held the analogous position in the Neuquén justice and I am even his age and for this reason I understand the harsh position in which they have placed him, more as Juan Bautista Alberdi said when difficult, stormy times come, following the mandates of the Constitutional Nacional we will find the safe harbor, the correct decision that you will undoubtedly make on this day that takes us to our roots, to the essence of everything we were in our difficult profession that demands independence in action and freedom in our actions at all times. decision.

May you and all the lawyers have an excellent day, satisfied with everything done in our daily activities, the generous respect of our neighbors for having been fair in the exercise of our work.