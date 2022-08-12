Reprinted from: YOHO Trends

Original title: Taking over the baton of ESSENTIALS, the jersey becomes the next-generation ‘trend school uniform’?

Friends who follow the trend must have heard about the item ‘football jersey’ recently. Coinciding with the eve of the World Cup held every four years, coupled with the Blokecore craze, ‘soccer jersey’ has become the most popular trend item of the year.

Top-class icon high-strength upper body

Shai、Rocky。。。

Shai, the new NBA leader, returned to his hometown in Canada earlier to attend the event. The upper body Oversized jersey was paired with Louis Vuitton Baggy jeans. With the wonderful assists of multiple necklaces, the Flex atmosphere was full.

Rocky is even more so. The jerseys produced by the restructured unit PHIPPS have been used many times in the “DMB” MV with Riri.

In daily life, this long-sleeved jersey produced by SERAPIS is also used by Rocky with high intensity.

As the so-called husband and wife sing along, at the Rolling Loud Portugal station earlier, the new hot mom Riri appeared off the court with the latest Balenciaga x adidas jersey.

YE visited PSG star Neymar during his participation in PFW at the beginning of the year, successfully obtained a No. 10 jersey with YE on it, and smiled in front of the camera after a long absence.

In addition to 1:1 drawing on the jersey items in the Balenciaga AW20 series as the surrounding of the Donda audition. YE also used the Atlanta Falcons jersey as inspiration to customize the jersey with the word DONDA to help find inspiration in his studio.

Ambush manager Yoon uses a Supreme x Aeon Flux football jersey over a leather jacket, showing off his mix and match skills.

Football enthusiast Justin Bieber wears a jersey from LIBERAL YOUTH MINISTRY, a Mexican brand with a strong football heritage, and recently launched a joint ride with Juventus.

Big inner volume of the jersey battle

Balenciaga, OW emerge one after another

In recent years, whether it is street or fashion houses, they like to use football elements in their designs. Balenciaga is naturally one of the representatives. Whether it is produced by itself or in the recent cooperation series with adidas, it brings eye-catching clothing designs and is included in the ‘heart list’ of players.

The Louis Vuitton SS22 series is inspired by American football to bring two jersey designs, of which the sky blue one, Bloody Osiris and Shai, have upper body goods.

The football series created by Off-White™️ and Nike in the past few years is believed to have impressed many people.

Martine Rose, who has also cooperated with Nike in football, also released the ‘Twist’ striped jersey this season, which has been vying for the upper body by many pioneer players.

Aime Leon Dore, who has been very vocal in the past two years, has brought jersey items in the cooperation series of SS22 and New Balance 991, and staged a ‘mix and match textbook’ in Lookbook.

The famous store Slam Jam launched the ‘Hidden Jersey’ inspired by the AC Milan 95/96 jersey, and it sold out as soon as it hit the shelves.

The two street elders, Supreme and Palace, even take jerseys as a single item, and they will output several wonderful designs every season for you to choose.

The eye-catching collaboration with Emilio Pucci also brings jersey items

In order to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary, Starter approached Palace for cooperation earlier, and the Oversized jersey items in the series are quite eye-catching.

At the same time, many brands choose to directly find football clubs for official linkage.

Off-White™️ recently announced that it will cooperate with AC Milan, a traditional Serie A giant, and will be responsible for the club’s off-field jersey design.

via Google

Coincidentally, Dior has also reached a partnership with PSG, which is the first time Dior has partnered with a sports club in its history.

In PSG’s Asian tour in Japan a while ago, the players wore jerseys made by the popular artist Verdy on the green field.

When the new Stüssy Paris store was unveiled, it brought a special edition PSG jersey with the Stüssy logo on the back and the address of the new Paris store.

Qing Yonghaowen, who is extremely obsessed with football, launched FC in 1999 with the theme of virtual football club. Real Bristol (FCRB), in the early years, was promoted to a momentary explosion after a number of icons brought goods on the upper body.

While leaving SOPHNET. Later, Qing Yonghaowen was appointed as the creative director of the Japan J League earlier, saying that he would contribute to the further development and dissemination of the league.

via Hirofumi Kiyonaga IG

Getting Started

Kappa, umbro cheap options have surprises

Under the strong influence of ‘Balenciaga Replacement’, the cooperation between Gosha and adidas was rediscovered earlier. After the fermentation of Xiaohongshu, the sales in the seafood market continued to soar, and the current price fluctuates around 1k.

via idle fish

Adidas’ own jerseys also continue to attract attention. This HN1676, long-sleeved Polo Oversized design, and this year’s strongest trend symbol ‘three bars’ blessing, is very worth starting. The current price is around 400.

via Slam Jam

In addition, affordable jerseys produced by sports brands with a long football heritage such as umbro and Kappa have also begun to attract people’s attention.

Palace’s collaboration with Kappa pays homage to British football culture in the ’90s with a range of athletic pieces. The current market price ranges from 700 to 1000.

And the retro jerseys that are currently on sale in the Kappa official store, you can go back to the green field of Italy in the 1990s for only 400+.

Has cooperated with umbro in the peak period Off-White™️, and is also a frequent visitor on the green field.

The new umbro jerseys currently on sale on the official website, black and white contrasting colors have a Balenciaga atmosphere, and the price is only 300+.

At the same time, the 2004 Euro 2004 England home uniforms created by umbro have also become another trendy item. There are frequent fakes on the market. Friends who want to buy them need to show their ‘eyes’.

On the other hand, many national fashion brands have also joined the battle, launching football jersey items one after another, many of which are wonderful designs.

PUPILtravel

ATTEMPT

