Talents Gather! Half of the Applicants Have Award-Winning Experience at International Film Festivals

The submission of making a theme-based short film for the 2023 Maritime Guangdong Young Director Support Program officially ended on May 20th. The event has drawn great attention and participation of many Chinese young filmmakers domestically and internationally, including Chinese of foreign nationality, overseas graduates and students in universities. In addition, nearly half of the applicants boast experiences of being selected or awarded at international film festivals at home and abroad, making the competition increasingly keen.

The program, initiated exclusively by the Yangcheng Evening News, aims to find young filmmakers with unique insights into Lingnan culture and the culture of overseas Chinese. The program is expected to reinterpret Lingnan culture through works around overseas Chinese culture and present the international aspect of Lingnan culture. With the current selection of entries in high gear, the list of selected directors will be announced at the end of May. Six selected young ones will each receive up to 200,000 yuan and will complete their themed short film under the guidance and assistance of a professional mentor team.

From the registration of the competition, many overseas Chinese and overseas students in universities, same as their domestic counterparts, are also interested in this theme. The common concern and emotional resonance for the fate of overseas Chinese have brought these creators from all over the world together in the program.

More than three-quarters of the applicants are under the age of 35, of which the youngest is only 20 years old. Many of the applicants come from professional art schools at home and abroad such as New York Film Academy, London Film School, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Beijing Film Academy, The Central Academy of Drama, Shanghai Vancouver Film School, and Qingdao Film Academy. Some have graduated from film-related majors at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, University of Macau, Jinan University, South China Agricultural University, Shanghai University, Kingston University London, Lancaster University, Temple University, University of Southern California, and UCLA. Among them, there are also professionals with master’s or doctoral degrees.

Notably, nearly half of the young creators who registered for the program have been selected or awarded at international film festivals at home and abroad, including Beijing International Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival, Festival de Cannes, Moscow International Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Manhattan Film Festival, The Asian University Film Festival, International Film Festival and Awards in Macao, Kassel Documentary Film and Video Festival, China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, FIRST International Film Festival, Pingyao International Film Festival, Silk Road International Film Festival, Beijing College Student Film Festival, and Guangzhou College Student Film Festival. The participation of these talents has driven the competition more intense.

According to the organizer, the creative process for the themed short film is from June to August, covering script writing and short film production. After the final check and acceptance, these short films are about to display in theMaritimeGuangdongShortFilmFestivalheld in September this year. The Yangcheng Evening News will work with partners in the Greater Bay Area and overseas to make a global tour for the young directors, helping them win their “first audiences” athomeandabroad. At the same time, the festivalwill deeply link the overseas Chinese community and individuals through the screening and exchange of short films themed around overseas Chinese culture and promote Lingnan culture to the world.

