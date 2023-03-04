Who doesn’t like fairy tales? From children to parents love it. In fact, I have a friend who regularly tells stories for the elderly in his village. Besides being fun, fairy tales have a lot of benefits, you know. Anything? Come on, continue reading!

At Saung Aksara, one of the routine agendas is fairy tales. Both on a small scale -to tell stories with me- and to specially summon storytellers from outside the village. One of them, Kak Lukman, who has told stories twice at Saung Aksara and always received a very lively welcome from the children.

Finally, Kak Lukman told a story at the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday last October. Since morning the children have come to Saung. Some even came from less than 7 o’clock. I asked if I had taken a shower and had breakfast yet. Eee lhaaa, it turns out not yet. Finally I ‘thrown’ home. Take a shower and have breakfast first, I said.

Exciting fairy tale with Kak Lukman

When the story begins, the Saung is already packed with children, so I have to line up several times. Let it fit a lot 😂

The storytelling program was even more exciting when Kak Lukman brought Cakep Boy, a hand puppet that he used as a medium for storytelling. Children are engrossed in hearing the story of the prophet Muhammad from his birth, life’s journey until he is appointed as a prophet and apostle.

Kak Lukman is also very interactive in telling his stories, one of which is when he invites children to imagine being an army of ababil birds who fight and ravage King Abraha’s elephant army. There was a lot of screaming children as they took stones from hell and threw stones at the elephant troops.

At the end of the fairy tale, holding a question and answer session with the children, one of which is why they idolize the Prophet. Also what should we do if we confess our love to Rasulullah SAW. One of them is by reading the Prophet’s sholawat. Then Kak Lukman led the recitation of the sholawat and ended with a prayer together.

5 Benefits of Fairy Tales

When the program was over and the children dispersed, I took the time to chat with Kak Lukman. We even ended up creating content about the benefits of fairy tales. According to Kak Lukman, in Kebumen there are still not many storytellers and communities that shelter them.

In fact, the enthusiasm of the community is very high. He himself is sometimes overwhelmed when so many offers of fairy tales come in, especially during special moments such as the birthday of the Prophet, moments after school exams, or during the month of Ramadan.

Besides being fun, fairy tales also have many benefits for children and parents if he diligently brings fairy tales to his children. According to Kak Lukman, here are some of the benefits of fairy tales.

1. Learn a lot of new vocabulary

For children and parents, fairy tales can be a place to learn a lot of new vocabulary. It’s true, sometimes when you’re reading a book/fairy tale, you just find new words that can enrich your vocabulary.

2. Establish and strengthen bonding between children and parents

Taking time to read fairy tales is not just to spend time with children. But it also helps strengthen the inner bond between parents and children or what we usually know as bonding.

Because, when reading fairy tales, an interactive communication process is established between parents and children. Then if we read fairy tales, we are also close, so our relationship with our little one becomes more intimate and warmer 🥰

3. Introduction of various emotions

When listening to a story, your child will pay close attention to how each character conveys the emotions. Parents can describe happy, angry, or scared emotions with different facial expressions, intonations, even rhythms.

Studies show that there is a correlation between storytelling and the formation of moral values ​​and character. Through fairy tales parents provide positive affirmations of life values, which help ensure optimal child growth and development.

4. Improve listening skills

When parents read fairy tales, children will pay attention and listen carefully. This process trains your little one to look at a problem by listening.

A study Child Language Teaching and Therapy proves that, children who are accustomed to listening to fairy tales have the skills to solve problems quickly.

5. Stimulate children’s interest in reading

Interesting series of pictures and fun storytelling indirectly stimulate children to be interested in paying attention to the contents of the story.

Over time, the children’s curiosity increased and in the end they continued to read the fairy tales that Mother had read.

That way, the benefits of fairy tales generate interest and reading habits from an early age.

So, there are 5 benefits of fairy tales for children and parents. In a way, this fairy tale is a cheap means with lots of benefits that can be obtained. So come on, routinely read fairy tales to our children!

