“Looking for Taste” performance stills.Photo provided by the producer

A few days ago, the cross-strait theatrical play “Looking for Taste” was performed in Beijing. The ups and downs of personal fate were narrated by actors from both sides of the strait.

The play is a 2022 funding project of the Beijing Culture and Art Fund, jointly produced by the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Art Troupe of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government.

The story begins in 1949, when 24-year-old Li Jinbiao came to Taiwan with the Peking Regiment of the 177th Division of the Kuomintang. It was not until the end of the summer of 1992 that at the age of 67, he brought his son Li Guangqi, daughter-in-law Yang Shuping and eldest grandson Li Mingwei back to the Beijing Hutong where he used to live. This is a special homecoming. During the years of separation, people on both sides of the strait shed too many tears, and the pain accompanied many people for a lifetime. Although the mother and child, brother and sister, and friends on both sides of the strait have been separated, blood is thicker than water. In the end, love makes all misunderstandings and conflicts disappear.

“Looking for Taste” was jointly produced by the main creative teams from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Chen Ping, chairman of the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, served as the chief planner. The playwright, film director, and professor Gong Yingtian and Taiwan director Li Zongxi co-wrote the screenplay, and Li Zongxi served as the director. Li Zongxi said: “This work is more about daily life. It narrows the distance between the actors and the audience through the flow of emotions, and also closes the distance between the compatriots on both sides of the strait.” Gong Yingtian said when introducing the original intention of the play: “‘Reunion ‘ is the warmest part of the Chinese blood, and ‘harmony’ is the most beautiful part of our traditional ethics. Keeping the past in mind is to avoid repeating the same mistakes. We start a new period for a better life in the future. Home is more like home, bathing together in the harmonious and beautiful life of a big family.”

“Looking for Taste” brings together outstanding actors from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, including Taiwanese film and television actor Li Zhixi, and mainland Chinese actors Zeng Li, Wang Yi, Tang Lihua, etc.

Li Zhixi was born into a Peking Opera family, and his father Li Huanchun was born in Beijing. Li Zhixi said that her roots are in Beijing, and said: “I have always wanted to come back and contribute to my motherland and my hometown. I hope this work can be toured.” The actor Chai Zhongsi, who played the daughter-in-law Yang Shuping in the play, said that both sides of the Taiwan Strait The actors will teach each other the local dialect and serve as each other’s line directors. Everyone will work together to truly make the two sides of the strait a family.cozy

责编：张晓荣 ]