In addition to another luxury brand before, the perceptual awareness series written by Xiao Zhan is based on the planning and perception of Xiao Zhan’s characteristics. That luxury brand is written in both directions. Because after Xiao Zhan’s endorsement, I also became interested in understanding the brand.

I originally thought that only that brand could allow me to write in reverse, but today I had time to carefully read Xiao Zhan’s Weibo’s TOD’S 2022 Spring/Summer series video planning. The reason is very simple, in this planned shooting and Xiao Zhan’s performance, I feel that its ready-to-wear is really good.

Shoes and bags account for a large proportion of TOD’S, and ready-to-wear is relatively weak. In addition, a very distinctive feature in the design of ready-to-wear is the tireless use of leather decoration, which gives people a feeling that the ready-to-wear is not independent enough and is dependent on leather goods.

In addition, I said in the article “Some Perceptual Understandings of Xiao Zhan from the TODS War”, TOD’S’s style is “simple and retro, not like the British style’s rigid and cumbersome, but it has the On the basis of the elegant gentleman’s classic, the meaning of fashion and modernity is added. The large-sized metal LOGO, on the basis of telling the history of the brand, has established its own temperament that is not submerged by the trend in this young era. All in all , TOD’S is a classic light retro tone and fashionable modern style, the product of the elegant gentleman’s style and the casual young style hand in hand, not only the Italian style’s agility and playfulness, but also the elegance and quietness of the European upstart.”

Such a contradictory and unified design style will inevitably give people a sense of compromise and compromise, so in terms of brand artistic design image, it is definitely not as bright and dazzling as another luxury brand. But it is precisely because it integrates so many and complex features into a harmonious and unified style, so it is so compatible and friendly to audiences of different temperaments and figures and the use of different occasions and situations. He is like a young but calm Italian gentleman who takes care of all your needs, so that you can extend your hand to him without worrying about it.

And this 2022 spring and summer series, in addition to reflecting the above consistent characteristics of TOD’S clothing, it also makes people see that his colors are particularly harmonious. The creativity and uniqueness of TOD’S in the use of color.

This 51-second planning video uses a futuristic background in light beige gray tones, and realizes the connection and transformation of various pictures and sets of shapes in the way of rotating insertion and partial repetition of transitions.

Xiao Zhan’s body and facial expressions are quite relaxed in his performance, and his expression is light and innocent, with a light and lively rhythm of music, giving the audience a sense of novelty and calmness, and a retro look in the modern. Feel. Although there is no planned word, the TOD’S brand’s image of a modern gentleman combining light retro and light modern has been well demonstrated from all aspects of this video. Let’s take a look at these four outfits (it’s my favorite part of men’s clothing endorsed by handsome guys, haha). The first one is off-white canvas jacket decorated with brown leather, off-white breeches, brown suede desert boots, brown classic hand-held shoulder bag. This is my favorite outfit. The off-white canvas jacket in a cotton and linen blend is accentuated with a stiff thickness that can be matched with leather panels. The placket, the leather trim on the pockets and the neckline, and the buckles on the side waist give this coat a strong sense of hunting. The large area of ​​brown leather and rubber beans on the back hem and elbows are used in the fabric. A clear sense of outdoors and retro is added to the gentle sense of tone and tone. It keeps the overall image of this off-white coat from being too flat and rigid, and it better echoes leather goods. I really like this jacket, the design and details are excellent The veneer and checkered line on the thigh of the same-color closed trousers reflect the elements of hunting, and like the top, give an outdoor feeling. And the rope-receiving design of the foot port has a good connection with the desert boots with the same strong sense of outdoor. The beige shirt worn inside has a certain thickness visually, which not only highlights the casual style, but also highlights the formal sense of the jacket in the casual retro style. See also Zhou Bichang's heart-to-heart good music takes time to baptize-Xinhua English.news.cn Speaking of which, the choice of shirts and T-shirts that are often used as inner layers can help coats and bottoms reflect the overall style. If this suit is not a shirt but a T-shirt, I am afraid that the retro feel of the jacket will be greatly weakened. Retro is actually a synonym of formal and traditional. In general, this suit is lively and lively, the use of fabrics and decorations combined with the tailoring gives a good sense of youth and vitality. The second outfit is more daring. The bottoms are the same as the first one, the inner shirt is replaced by a black, white and gray variegated low-neck sweater, and the coat is replaced by a brown, curry, and blue three-color hooded trench coat. This jacket is quite bumpy in color, and the fabric is even more bumpy. Coupled with the contrast between different shades of color inside and outside, the overall matching is more layered. The yellow coffee sneakers on the feet echo the brown coffee blue jacket and the white coffee yellow tubular canvas tote bag, unifying the comprehensive collocation of the top, bottom and inside. The whole body shape is very lively, and the youthful feeling is permeated from head to toe. But it won’t make people feel too complicated because of too many colors. Of course, this has a lot to do with the body shape and temperament of the model. People with insufficient height or impure temperament may find it difficult to control such a colorful combination. For the third outfit, an off-white suede stitched jacket is paired with a khaki shirt and tonal knee-length pants. This crimped shirt has a thick and straight coat on the fabric. The coffee-colored leather trim on the placket and the slanted pockets and the same leather patch pocket on the left body show the consistent design style of TOD’S coats. The arc-shaped hem is formal. The feeling reveals the ease of spring clothes, and the matching degree is very high. The shoes of this body are also in three colors of brown, curry and blue, which are the same color as the jacket of the previous body. The body bag style color is super classic. The whole body shape is full of vitality and retro, showing gentle elegance, and the color matching is extremely harmonious. See also The roster of the Chinese women's volleyball team will be released soon. 55 players will participate in the two-day physical fitness test_Training Camp_Cai Bin_Spirit The fourth body is the representative of the same color matching. A yellow curry-colored jacket with a bright placket is paired with casual trousers of the same color. The dark brown leather patch pocket on the left body of the jacket is the most important decoration for the jacket, adding visual depth. The woven belt at the waist is matched with a T-shaped head buckle, which is an important decoration for the whole body. I feel that wearing a light-colored T inside will make it more eye-catching. Compared with other brands, TOD’S’s collocation pays more attention to the unity of version and style, but the color is not so fixed. Large color blocks are mostly used, and contrasting colors of different shades of similar shades are used to create a sense of change in men’s clothing. What I like most is its use of contrasting colors within the same range of hue saturation, such as brown and army green, brown red and royal blue. It is bold, but also echoes well, so as not to make people feel abrupt or even scary. In the world carefully created by TOD’S, even if the styles of various items are relatively uniform, it will not make people feel monotonous and dull in the world of men’s clothing, because it is quite three-dimensional in the use of colors and fabrics in splicing, and Ingenious and creative. Xiao Zhan's performance in this planning is also relaxed and playful, with a strong sense of yuppie gentleman. The continuous rotation and insertion and partial repetition of the screen show the versatility and flexibility of brand design creativity, and also give the audience more visual changes. sense and novelty. In short, in my opinion, this plan is the best of Xiao Zhan's plans recently. The filming is good and the performance is in place, which triggers the audience's attention and interest in the product. For passers-by, the original attention to TOD'S more leather goods has also attracted attention to its clothing design capabilities. OK, the interpretation of this plan is here. The interest in TOD'S has been further enhanced and new attention has been discovered after the handsome guy endorsement for nearly a year, which is a sign of the successful cooperation between the planning photographer, the performer and the brand. Like and congratulate!

