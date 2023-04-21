Talk Show Host Announces Candidacy for 2024 Republican Presidential Nominee | Elder | 2024 Election | Presidential Candidates

Larry Elder speaks during the election night to oust Governor Gavin Newsom in California, Sept. 14, 2021. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, April 22, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dave Ruo) On Thursday (April 20), conservative talk show host Larry Elder (Larry Elder) announced that he will run for the 2024 general election Republican presidential nomination.

Elder, 70, made the announcement on Fox News‘ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and followed it up in a tweet.

He wrote: “America is in decline, but that decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who will get us there. This is why I am running for President. “

The Republicans have announced their participation in the 2024 presidential nomination campaign, including former President Donald Trump (Trump), former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ( Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are widely expected to join the ranks.

On the Democratic side are Radical Democratic author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Multiple sources said that U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce his re-election bid next week.

Elder is running for office for the first time in 2021, when he received the most votes out of 46 who wanted to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder said the experience of running for office and the millions of votes he received showed that his message resonated with voters.

Elder, a lawyer, grew up in the south-central Los Angeles neighborhood and attended Ivy League universities and then law school.

He has built a following among conservatives through his radio shows and is often invited to appear on Fox News and other conservative outlets.

Although black, Elder’s criticism of the Democratic Party’s “woke” agenda, “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) and the idea of ​​systemic racism put him on the conservative side.

