Talk to me about love e-book – La Stampa

It is the triumph of “romance”, as that literary genre is defined which was previously labeled as romance fiction, and has evolved by partly incorporating brilliant comedy, sentimental drama, what makes you cry and – a little less – LAUGH. This is what emerges from the study by the AIE, the publishers’ association, presented in Rome during «More books, more free», the event dedicated to small and medium-sized publishers which ended on Sunday with great success.

The numbers are impressive, considering that from 2019 to today this genre, particularly appreciated by a young audience, has doubled its sales, with a 120 percent leap, second only to that of comics, going from a sales value of over 22 million to almost 50 today (and the data relating to Christmas are still missing, obviously, which will further increase the balance).

Furthermore, as has happened in the past for other genres such as detective stories or thrillers, a market that was initially dominated by foreign authors is rapidly becoming “Italianized”. If in 2029 over 80 percent of the “romances” on the market were written by (especially) foreign female authors, now Italian female authors alone are worth at least a 40 percent share.

It is the sign of a rapid assimilation (of techniques and worldviews), but also of new commercial dynamics, such as the word of mouth that has established itself on Tiktok and, according to many publishers, also of the App 18, which has allowed a boom in sales among very young people, especially linked to social channels (e-books, which in Italy do not represent a growing share, have instead given their best here).

These are the data, which some in the world of information have highlighted and indeed exalted, others have ignored, also because they confirm an already known trend. But it should be noted that, in parallel with a certain retreat or at least a stasis of the detective genre, which up to now has been the undisputed dominator and often has the ambition or claim to represent the true social novel, what is being designated is a completely new panorama, almost a historical redemption for a genre that is very snubbed by critics (if not those of a sociological nature) and beyond.

Vinicio Capossela, an intellectual and committed musician, sang, not so long ago, “as pink as a trivial novel”. But maybe he was aiming wrong. The historic revenge of Liala Negretti was already imminent, and in fact has arrived, who just one hundred years ago exploded as an irrepressible and extraordinary phenomenon, with her stories of love, broken hearts, romantic pilots (she made her debut in 1931 with “Signorsì”, history of aeronautics and unhappy loves, and had an enormous success precisely in the year in which Italy puffed out its chest for the technologically advanced feat of the Atlantic crossing carried out in formation by a squadron under the command of Italo Balbo, fascist “hero” and father of Italian aviation).

Now the lieutenants have long since disappeared, replaced by other male figures who are perhaps problematic and yet fascinating, while the romantic young ladies have become rather self-aware girls even if prone to torment, waiting for the happy ending; but the substance of sentimental entertainment, of tears and laughter, of the promise of happiness and perhaps existential fulfillment remains intact.

Romance is certainly not made to create problems for the reader, if anything to confirm him in his vision of the world and perhaps in his stereotypes. Snubbed by critics, Liala, the queen of stereotypes, has also been widely read by semiologists, sometimes alongside Carolina Invernizio and Matilde Serao, precisely in search of the mechanisms that govern the inevitable happy ending, the confirmation of expectations. She summed up her poetics in four words: «In my novels I have taught good manners, mutual respect».

It’s true that in his pink universe someone, like the late Cesare Garboli, saw much more, for example glimmers of unconscious sadism: and who knows if this isn’t really a key to understanding that is still relevant today. In fact, according to Garboli, the category of the monstrous was evident from the dreams relentlessly realized (perhaps even with death), and very probably it also transpires today, in an infinitely more savvy society and culture. At least in appearance.