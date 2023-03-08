The male and female teams of workshopsalso that of the Reserve, met before the president Andres Fassi within the framework of an institutional event. The event was held under the name of “Mística Talleres”.

It was held at the former Sheraton hotel in front of more than 200 people. Members of lower divisions and glories of the institution such as Daniel Valencia and Luis Galván, for example, also attended.

Fassi called it a collective “harangue”. He spoke for more than two hours in which he reviewed some of the same topics that he recounted in the last assembly, warning that Talleres is just taking off, that he will be a champion sooner rather than later.

At the same time, he praised the coaching staff and allowed himself to do a 1×1 of players to detail their efforts as leaders. In this detail, he reiterated that he owes Diego Valoyes a way out, that Nahuel Bustos is back at the club thanks to his tenacity in asking to play “in Talleres.” He was also moved to recognize that Michael Santos is “family.”

He also announced that there will be sponsorships of professional players to inferior soccer players. He also announced that each professional will be given an internal regulation that will serve to “infect” the identity of Talleres.

Captains and coaches left their impressions on the event and appreciated what it is to be part of Talleres.

For example, Javier Gandolfi said that the club lives a moment of “harmony” enjoying the “day to day”. What is seen in Talleres is the day-to-day example. Guido Herrera kept the speech. “It is the effort of all the performance of a team,” he said.

