Talleres celebrated the end and put an ellipsis to the definition of the Professional League

Talleres clings to an illusion, bets on a miracle. Last night he had to win to continue in the race, and although he had a hard time, he did it. He kept the three points at Parque de los Patricios and now, with the mission accomplished, he will have to wait for River to lose to Estudiantes tonight. There are six points of difference with two dates ahead. Dreams are dreams.

He had to work a lot to win. Opposite was Huracán, who desperately needs the points to escape the hot zone of relegation. The Globe was not given away, he clung to the party with the pressure of poverty. And at times he put River’s escort in trouble. In fact, during the first half he disturbed the goalkeeper Guido Herrera on a couple of occasions.

Anyway, the first 45 minutes ended uneventfully. The match marked the same temperature of the night: very cold. The only play to rescue was a tremendous mistake by Tomás Palacios that he repaired with an infraction against Matías Cóccaro on the edge of the area.

Meanwhile, the zero to zero of the first half had more spectators in Núñez than in Tomás Ducó himself. All River remained attentive to the game that could give him the championship. Zero to zero was enough for the Millionaire to celebrate even without playing. But Romero’s goal put suspensive points in the definition of the Professional League. Therefore, tonight Demichelis’s team must at least tie to celebrate the title.

And the goal came from an error. The center-back Joaquín Novillo had the ball as the last man, a knot was tied and Rodrigo Garro stole it, who faced the goalkeeper and enabled Romero to define with the goal at his disposal.

At the end the game was stopped because a thunder bomb fell in the visiting goalkeeper’s area. The six minutes of discount that the referee gave were an ordeal for Talleres, who with this victory maintains the remote illusion of fighting for the tournament against River.

